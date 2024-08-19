Of course I am a little late and last minute on getting this planned, wanted to have this sorted and taken care of in June…just too much going on.

Anyways…just as a small gathering of a dozen folks or so, trying to get a head count to see if you want to come out to the first YakkStack Golf Open.

There won’t be any fancy prizes or anything…but the company will be great and I’ll be the easiest person to beat on the course…you can say that you kicked my butt in golf. That’d be kewl, hey?

Not confirmed yet, but possibly shooting for September 25th, at The Canal at Delacour.

If you’re going to be around and want to take on a round…let me know in comments or replies so that I can get a head count in and see if we’re actually going to do this thing.

Leave a comment