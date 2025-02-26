Working Together...

We all know how important it is for elected officials at all levels of government to work together to make life better for Calgarians, and build a better province and a better Calgary.

When conversing with our current provincial government, we can only benefit in working towards our mutual goals:

Public Safety;

Fiscal Responsibility;

Ethics and Transparency;

Putting our Families First;

Supporting Students;

Huge thanks, MLA Getson.

As city councillor, I will collaborate with provincial partners of all stripes to make life better for Calgarians.

