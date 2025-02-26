Working Together...

Playback speed
MLA Shane Getson
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Feb 26, 2025
We all know how important it is for elected officials at all levels of government to work together to make life better for Calgarians, and build a better province and a better Calgary.

When conversing with our current provincial government, we can only benefit in working towards our mutual goals:

Public Safety;

Fiscal Responsibility;

Ethics and Transparency;

Putting our Families First;

Supporting Students;

Huge thanks, MLA Getson.

As city councillor, I will collaborate with provincial partners of all stripes to make life better for Calgarians.

