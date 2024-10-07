We have been unfortunate witness and spectator to a plethora of what I can only describe as the craziest shit you could even imagine, over the last fist full of years.

Not only in Canada, nor North America, but globally.

And inside of this, we see what woke or progressive ideologies have put forward, which are neither indicative of being woke nor progressive, but the absolute inverse of these as conceptual ideas.

This has happened with Gillette, Bud Light, Doritos…but with a few other companies that have decided that the small percentage of people that these policies actually cater to…are not their real customer base to begin with, nor do they necessarily make for a better work place.

Diversity is NOT our strength…

And for those who push past the fact that many people working together, who do not have an ability to communicate with each other, due to primary language differences - all the way into those who believe that you can decide your sexuality as a trump to actual biology…are somehow a benefit to the workplace over meritocracy, are starting to get a little backlash. Rightfully so.

In the most egregious display of this that I’d witnessed, to date, comes from the flooding situation in North Carolina because of Hurricane Helene, and a response by a FEMA Rep, from over this weekend - demanding that LGBTQIA be saved ahead of others, because they already struggle due to societal blah blah blah…

WHAT?

If you watched this on a sitcom or through a segment of a movie, while you were Netflixing, you’d turn the show off and cancel your subscription.

But here we have somebody with a FEMA background, who we can only assume is speaking on behalf of FEMA and somebody representing Women’s History Month (feminist), both with their pronouns…discussing Emergency Management through a focus on lunacy!

But wait…this actually gets worse and strikes a lot closer to home.

You see…we’ve heard the rampant and unhinged Alt-Lefties screaming about Emergency Management, in Alberta, in relation to the Town of Jasper being gutted by a forest fire this year.

But what we are now learning is that this wasn’t just a failure to respond on behalf of the Federal Government - it being a town on Crown Land, they literally stood in the way of emergency response.

50 firefighters and 20 trucks were at the ready to battle the blaze, but were turned away by the Federal Government.

This is a deliberate act of war or terrorism on behalf of the Federal Government against the Province of Alberta or as Criminally Negligent Homicide, to push their Climate Scam ideology and make an example out of the Province that they’ve been attacking since their first days in office, 2015.

You can’t hide nor mask the disdain the Lefty Easterners show for Alberta and Albertans.

But this failure to act - by not dealing with forest management - requested in 2019, and then turning away Emergency Responders, makes this even more evident.

Climate Alarmism is the same Woke Bullshit that we’re seeing through DEI…they’re pushed by the same Alt-Left Zealots and all seemingly to pad their back hipsters with taxpayer cash or to shut down conversations and invite more divisiveness through name calling and because of this…

24 year old Morgan Kitchen, died, fighting the fires in Jasper, being struck by a falling tree.

Due to a situation that should have been dealt with, years prior and leading up to, by the Federal Government…

Prior to Morgan being deployed in a situation where he may have not been needed, had containment and Emergency Crews, been allowed…

Previous evidence from FOIP emails showed that this was indeed a political situation that they didn’t want to deal with…guess what?

This woke rhetoric has gone past impacting the futures of Canadians by spending us into generational debt…it’s now costing us lives.

And this is absolutely where the real disasters ensue.

