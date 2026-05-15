It’s more than a pipeline that Albertans are looking for in separation efforts.

Part 1 - we covered the economics.

Part 2 - we covered the legal bill.

Part 3 - He who has the gold, makes the rules - is about a province that funds the federation. That sends the gold east. That votes Conservative in every election it holds…and then watches the people it funds vote against it at every turn.

The people Alberta pays…vote against Alberta.

That sentence is the whole conversation. Everything else in this episode is the evidence behind it.

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Transcripts:

Three days. Three episodes. This is the last one.

And if this is the only one you watch…you will have a picture big enough to understand.

Share this. Every part of this. Every line of this. With your friends. With your families. With your MLA…and with the Premier herself.

Because while it’s important that she already knows this information…it’s more important that she knows that you know.

Wednesday was the economics. Thursday was the legal bill. Today…we name the rule that ties everything together. And we go somewhere the first two parts did not.

He who has the gold…makes the rules.

Alberta has the gold.

And for a very long time…someone else has been making the rules.

Now. Before we get into what that has cost this province…let us be very clear about who Alberta is in this federation.

Alberta is the most Conservative province in Canada. In the twenty-twenty-five federal election, Albertans sent thirty-four Conservative members of Parliament to Ottawa out of thirty-seven total seats. Sixty-three point five percent of the provincial vote. No province in this federation sends a higher share of its parliamentary seats to the Conservative benches. Not one.

That mandate is as clear as a democratic signal can be. Alberta has chosen its representation. It delivers it, consistently, to Ottawa. Election after election.

And I want to ask you what that mandate actually buys.

In October twenty-twenty-one…sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans voted in a provincial referendum to remove the equalization formula from the Constitution. More than six in ten Albertans said, through a formal democratic vote, that the arrangement by which this province funds the rest of the country without equivalent services or voice should change.

The transfers continued. The formula did not change. Ottawa acknowledged the vote…and proceeded as though it had not happened.

If you put that same question to Albertans today…

Two out of every three would vote to end it.

That is the number. Two out of three.

And here is what I want you to understand about that number.

That is what this separation conversation is actually about.

It is about a province that funds the federation. That sends the gold east. That votes Conservative in every election it holds…and then watches the people it funds vote against it at every turn.

The people Alberta pays…vote against Alberta.

That sentence is the whole conversation. Everything else in this episode is the evidence behind it.

Now let us talk about the mechanics of that vote.

Alberta has six Senate seats. In a chamber of one hundred and five. Nova Scotia has ten. New Brunswick has ten. Prince Edward Island - a province of approximately one hundred and seventy-five thousand people - has four Senate seats.

Four hundred thousand people in Prince Edward Island. Four seats.

Four point eight million Albertans. The province writing the largest equalization cheques in the country. Six.

Atlantic Canada combined - Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland - holds thirty Senate seats. That is five times Alberta’s representation in the chamber designed to protect regional voices. The provinces receiving the most from the program Alberta funds hold five times Alberta’s voice in the institution built to protect them.

That is constitutionally entrenched. Changing it requires unanimous provincial consent from the provinces benefiting from it most.

And in the House of Commons…Alberta’s thirty-four Conservative MPs now face a Liberal majority that no ballot box produced. Chris d’Entremont. Michael Ma. Matt Jeneroux - Edmonton Riverbend - who crossed to the Liberal caucus on February eighteenth of this year. Marilyn Gladu. Lori Idlout, who told CBC in January that she could not cross the floor…and six weeks later did exactly that.

Five crossings. No election. A manufactured majority.

On every vote that matters…Alberta’s thirty-four members cannot stop a single piece of legislation the Carney government wants to pass.

Thirty-four Conservative MPs. Zero votes that count.

He who has the gold…makes the rules. Except when the rules are designed so that someone else counts the votes.

Now. Let us talk about what the federal government is asking Canadians to pay for.

The federal government has built its climate platform around a concept called net zero. The goal is that Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions will be balanced by removals from the atmosphere by the year twenty-fifty. Emissions in. Removals out. Net result…zero.

Let me ask a question that nobody in Ottawa seems prepared to answer.

Has anyone looked at what Canada already has?

Canada holds approximately six hundred million hectares of boreal and taiga forest. The boreal forest is the largest land biome on earth - a nearly two billion hectare ring spanning Canada, Scandinavia, Russia, and China. Canada holds the single largest national share of it. By most scientific estimates…Canada’s forests absorb somewhere between five hundred million and one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions in recent years have run approximately six hundred to six hundred and seventy million tonnes per year.

You can do the arithmetic yourself.

If Canada properly accounted for the carbon sequestration performed by its own boreal forest - the carbon sink that exists within Canadian borders, that Canada manages, that Canada is responsible for - this country is at or near net zero right now. Today. Without one dollar of industrial carbon tax. Without a single subsidy to a battery plant that walked away or a cricket farm that went bankrupt.

The forest is doing the work.

Now the carbon accounting is genuinely complex. Wildfires affect sequestration. Land use changes affect the numbers. These are real challenges. But the honest conversation the federal government has never had with Canadians is this…

The forest you are already managing is already absorbing what your economy produces. The carbon pricing program layered on top of that reality - taxing Alberta’s oil, taxing its agriculture, taxing its trucking, hitting every hand that touches a product from the seed to the grocery shelf - is not saving a planet that the boreal forest is already managing.

And now this. Mark Carney has stated publicly that Canada is hitting net zero…whether you like it or not. Not a consultation. Not a vote. Not a conversation. Whether you like it or not.

Here is what that means in practice. The federal government committed three point two two billion dollars to plant two billion trees by twenty-thirty - trees that would have enhanced the very natural carbon system that is already doing the work for free. The Auditor General found that a fraction of the committed trees had actually been planted. The program was failing. And it has since been cancelled.

Three billion dollars for trees that were never planted. While the Pathways Alliance carbon capture project - an industrial technology program to capture and store carbon underground - carries a publicly estimated price tag of over sixteen billion dollars and climbing. Shell built the Quest carbon capture facility in northern Alberta for one point three five billion dollars. It captures approximately one million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Canada emits six hundred and sixty million tonnes annually. Do the math on what it costs to replace what the boreal forest does for nothing.

De Havilland Canada announced in twenty-twenty that they are building their manufacturing facility in Calgary. They are developing the DHC-515 Firefighter - the next generation of aerial water bomber. These are Canadian aircraft, built on Canadian soil, capable of protecting the forests that are already absorbing Canada’s carbon. At roughly thirty to forty million dollars per aircraft…sixteen billion dollars buys four hundred to five hundred of the most advanced water bombers on earth. Protecting the forests. Protecting the communities inside them. Letting the natural system that already handles Canada’s emissions continue to do what it has always done.

In 2017, the government of Canada promised three hundred and ninety-eight million dollars to renew Canada’s aerial firefighting fleet. By twenty-twenty-one, one aircraft had been delivered. One.

In July of twenty-twenty-four, Jasper burned. Approximately thirty percent of the town. Thirty-five thousand hectares of the surrounding park. One Alberta wildfire worker was killed. Thousands of residents evacuated. Billions in losses. Jasper National Park had been flagged as a tinderbox since two-thousand-and-nine. The Auditor General found Parks Canada’s fuel management insufficient in twenty-twenty. The minister responsible for Parks Canada during all of that was Steven Guilbeault - a career environmental activist who built his life around understanding environmental systems. The water bombers were not there. The promise had been made. The planes had not arrived.

Cancel the tree planting. Fund the industrial contracts. Tax the farmer. Import the LNG from Australia. Let the park burn. And whether you like it or not.

What exactly are we paying for?

Now I want to show you what happens when a government decides its economy needs to move away from reliable energy faster than that economy can manage.

Germany.

Germany built one of the most aggressive renewable energy programs in the developed world. They called it the Energiewende - the energy transition. Over two decades, they invested more than five hundred billion euros in wind and solar infrastructure. They closed their nuclear plants. They told their world-class manufacturing sector…the future is here.

The manufacturing sector listened. And then it left.

BASF - the world’s largest chemical company, headquartered in Ludwigshafen - announced it would permanently cut ten thousand jobs and shift production to lower-cost markets. ThyssenKrupp restructured its steel operations under the weight of energy costs. Volkswagen - the same company now receiving thirteen point two billion Canadian dollars in subsidies for an Ontario battery plant - announced its first German plant closures in eighty-seven years of operations. Company after company made the same calculation. German industrial electricity prices ran two to three times what American manufacturers pay…and three to four times what manufacturers in lower-cost markets pay.

At those prices…you do not manufacture in Germany. You manufacture somewhere that can still afford to keep the lights on.

Wind farms are now being decommissioned in Germany before their economic life is over. Not because the wind stopped blowing. Because the economics stopped working. Some are being plowed under. Others are being denied permits for the upgrades that would extend their productive life. The country that bet its industrial base on the clean energy transition is now scrambling to find baseload power it can actually count on.

Canadians are already stretching household budgets that cannot sustain the pressures they are currently under. And the question that deserves an honest answer is why Canada is walking the same road Germany walked…when the destination is visible from where we stand.

Now. Here is the piece of this story that should be its own headline.

While the federal government restricts Canada’s oil and gas sector…while it imposes an industrial carbon price of ninety-five dollars per tonne on Alberta’s producers…while it tells Canadians that the world must transition away from fossil fuels for the sake of the climate…

Canada exports coal to China.

Approximately four point seven million tonnes per year. More than half of Canada’s total coal exports flow to a country with no equivalent carbon price, no comparable emissions caps, and a coal-fired electricity sector that is not shrinking. It is growing.

We are not shipping our cleanest commodity. We are shipping coal. To the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. While taxing the farmer in Lethbridge who grows food. While taxing the trucking company in Edmonton that moves it. While taxing the family in Grande Prairie who fills up to get to work.

Now. Let me give you the number that makes this impossible to explain away.

Canada’s oil and gas sector contributes approximately seventy-four billion dollars in direct GDP to this country every year. Three point three percent of a two point three trillion dollar national economy. The single largest goods-producing sub-industry in Canada. When you add pipelines, refining, and the industries that support it…that number grows to somewhere between eighty-four and one hundred and twenty-seven billion dollars. It is not a footnote. It is a cornerstone.

Canada’s coal mining sector contributes approximately three billion dollars in direct GDP annually. About one-seventh of one percent of national output.

Canada’s oil and gas sector generates twenty to twenty-five times the direct economic contribution of coal. Twenty to twenty-five times.

The federal government restricts…taxes…and applies the full weight of its regulatory apparatus to the commodity that generates twenty-five times the return. And ships the other one to China. Free of charge. No carbon price. No obligation on the buyer.

If net zero is the goal…shipping coal to China is not the strategy.

And if it is the strategy…what exactly are Albertans paying for?

Now let us look at where the federal government has chosen to direct the revenues Alberta generates.

You heard in this series about the Aspire Food Group. Eight point five million dollars in federal grants to build the world’s largest cricket farm in London, Ontario. The future of Canadian protein. The company went into receivership. Eight and a half million dollars. Gone.

But the battery plant story has moved since Part Two aired…and it has moved badly.

Volkswagen received up to thirteen point two billion dollars in production subsidies from Ottawa - plus seven hundred million in upfront capital - for a plant in St. Thomas, Ontario. The Parliamentary Budget Officer put break-even at eleven to twenty-three years out.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution received up to ten point five billion dollars in production subsidies plus five hundred million in capital for a battery plant in Windsor. Twenty-eight point two billion dollars combined across two plants. In Ontario. Both projects celebrated as the future of Canadian manufacturing.

Here is what has happened since.

Stellantis sold the majority of their shares in the Windsor joint venture. For one hundred dollars. They took the federal subsidies. They took the provincial subsidies. And they walked out of the country.

One hundred dollars. They left.

Honda announced a fifteen billion dollar electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ontario. The federal government committed two point five billion dollars in tax credits. Ontario committed another two point five billion. Five billion dollars of government commitments. For a clean economy flagship that was going to create a thousand new jobs and reshape the manufacturing future of the province.

On May fourteenth of this year - this week, while this episode was being written - Honda announced an indefinite suspension of construction. Evolving business conditions. Shifting customer demand. The fifteen billion dollar project is on hold. The five billion in government commitments is sitting on a table with no factory being built to receive it. And no government funds had yet been transferred…which means five billion dollars in commitments now belongs to a project that does not exist.

And then there is Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Government of Canada committed four hundred million dollars to support Algoma’s transition to electric arc furnace steelmaking - the clean, green future of Canadian steel production. In the first quarter of twenty-twenty-six…Algoma Steel posted a net loss of one hundred and fifty-nine point four million dollars.

In the same quarter of the previous year…their net loss was twenty-four point five million dollars.

Six and a half times worse. With four hundred million federal dollars already in the building.

The cricket farm in receivership. Stellantis taking the subsidies and selling their shares for a hundred dollars on the way out the door. Honda suspending a fifteen billion dollar project the week this series concludes. Algoma Steel losing six and a half times more than the prior year while converting to the green process the federal government paid for.

This is where the tax revenue from Alberta’s energy sector goes.

The federal government spends approximately one point five eight billion dollars per year on CBC and Radio-Canada through direct parliamentary appropriation. That is the broadcaster that has spent a decade describing Alberta’s frustration as regional paranoia rather than documented policy outcomes.

Quebec receives twenty-nine point three billion in major federal transfers annually. The largest equalization recipient in the country. With that…Quebec has built one of the most subsidized post-secondary systems in the developed world. The average Quebec student pays three thousand nine hundred and sixty-three dollars per year in tuition. The national average is seven thousand seven hundred and thirty-four. Forty-nine percent below what other Canadians pay. Subsidized by a province whose own students pay their own way.

And in February of this year…a tanker arrived at the Repsol LNG terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick. The natural gas it carried had come from Australia. Liquefied in Queensland. Shipped across two oceans. Unloaded on the Atlantic coast.

Atlantic Canada has no pipeline connection to western Canadian natural gas. Energy East - the project that would have changed that - was killed when the federal government expanded the review scope mid-process. The proponent withdrew. New Brunswick now imports gas from the other side of the planet while Alberta’s equalization money flows east on its usual schedule.

And in twenty-twenty-four…the federal government passed Bill C-58. Anti-scab legislation. Effective June twentieth of twenty-twenty-five. Prohibits federally regulated employers from using replacement workers during a legal strike or lockout. One hundred thousand dollars a day in penalties for any violation.

Now. Let’s talk about who this protects.

Not the oil patch. Not the trades. Not the private sector workers who built this province with their hands. The unions we need to look at today are the ones whose members are paid…by you. The Alberta Teachers’ Association. The United Nurses of Alberta. The Alberta Federation of Labour. Workers whose salaries come from provincial and municipal tax revenue. And whose union dues - taken from those taxpayer-funded salaries - go directly into campaigns designed to override the democratic choices of the people who fund them.

Gil McGowan has been president of the Alberta Federation of Labour for approximately twenty years. The AFL executive council endorsed his NDP provincial leadership candidacy while he was still serving as federation president. In the spring of twenty-twenty-six…McGowan briefed Ottawa describing Alberta’s independence movement as a national security threat. Armed militants. Russian state media. MAGA operatives.

The RCMP responded within twenty-four hours. No credible evidence of foreign interference. None.

The AFL - whose membership is overwhelmingly public sector workers paid by Alberta taxpayers - registered as a third-party advertiser to oppose the independence petition. McGowan threatened a general strike to bring down the elected government of this province. And when he did…the firefighters of IAFF Local 237 - one of the AFL’s own affiliates - quit the federation entirely. December twenty-twenty-five. Their stated reason…the AFL had become too political.

The United Nurses of Alberta spent thirty-four thousand dollars opposing the independence petition. The AFL spent ten thousand more. Together. On the Forever Canadian campaign. Forty-four thousand dollars from two organizations funded by taxpayer-paid workers who never voted to spend their money that way.

And the Alberta Teachers’ Association…In February of this year…the ATA levied forty dollars a month from every public school teacher in Alberta - without a member vote. A bylaw that lets the executive council make that call without consulting the membership. The fund they said was depleted…still had twelve million dollars in it when the levy started. The stated purpose…fighting the Back to School Act in court under a notwithstanding clause designed specifically to prevent that challenge from succeeding. And the ATA has already lost the opening round.

Now…here is the mechanism underneath all of it.

In twenty-twenty-two…Alberta passed Bill 32 - the Restoring Balance in Alberta’s Workplaces Act. It gave members the right to opt out of non-core union spending. Political campaigns. Advocacy. Social causes beyond collective bargaining.

In principle…you can say I will fund collective bargaining and nothing else.

In practice…the unions invest the dues. Those investments generate returns. Dividends. Interest. Capital gains. And it is those returns - not the dues themselves - that fund the political activity. You opted out of your dues going there. Nobody asked you about the returns on your dues. The opt-out has a ceiling that was never disclosed to the members it was supposed to protect.

And at the municipal level…the pattern goes deeper still.

Calgarians for a Progressive Future. That is the legal name. You may know them as Calgary’s Future. Registered as a third-party advertiser under Alberta election law. Their president…the president of the Calgary and District Labour Council.

In twenty-twenty-one…they raised over one point seven million dollars. Almost entirely from civic worker unions - CUPE locals, the Amalgamated Transit Union, labour council affiliates. Workers paid by Calgary taxpayers. They spent nearly half a million dollars on election advertising. They endorsed fourteen candidates. Nine of them won. Including the mayor.

In twenty-twenty-five…they returned. Another five hundred and seventy-six thousand dollars. Same mayor. Candidates across every ward.

Taxpayer-funded public sector workers. Organized into a political advertising machine. Purchasing city hall with the dues of workers who had no vote in how that money was spent. Federal…provincial…municipal. Every level of government they can reach…the machine is running.

And Bill C-58 - passed by a government Alberta did not elect - makes the organizations running it harder to challenge.

It is not just unfair.

It is mean.

Now here’s the big picture.

Premier Smith holds extraordinary cards in this negotiation. One hundred and sixty-five billion barrels of proven oil reserves. A province that contributes more per capita to the national fiscal balance than any other in the federation. The Referendum Act. The twenty-five-year-old Supreme Court of Canada framework that says a clear question answered by a clear majority triggers a constitutional obligation on all parties to come to the table and negotiate in good faith.

This week…a court quashed the Sylvestre independence petition. Not because Albertans do not have the right to vote on their future. Because the Citizen Initiative Act was the wrong door. Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson read the ruling and identified the correct path. Cabinet. The Referendum Act. Proper consultation with First Nations, whose Treaty rights are woven into every acre of this province and who deserve to be in this conversation from the beginning. The Supreme Court of Canada described this process in nineteen ninety-eight. The legal road has been waiting for twenty-five years.

But let us look at what specifically stopped those three hundred thousand signatures.

The legal challenge that contributed to the ruling was brought on behalf of the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation. Their total registered membership is approximately four hundred and sixty-three people. The number of members actually living on the reserve at the time of the challenge…was thirty-three.

Thirty-three people on the land. Three hundred thousand names on the petition.

The band holds over three hundred million dollars in accumulated federal government funding. And in twenty-fourteen…the chief of that band received fifty-five thousand dollars from the Tides Foundation. The Tides Foundation is an American environmental organization with public stated opposition to Canadian oil sands development. That is in the public record. Reported by the Toronto Sun in twenty-fourteen. Not disputed.

Now. I want to be clear about something. Treaty rights are real. They are constitutionally protected. And any future for this province must be built with First Nations at the negotiating table…not around them. The treaties signed across this territory are part of the foundation of what Alberta is. They deserve to be honored in full.

But no Canadian court has ever ruled that a Treaty Eight First Nation holds veto power over a provincial political referendum. And the treaty that governs the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation - Treaty Eight, signed in eighteen ninety-nine - uses language that could not be more plain. The Chipewyan people who signed that treaty did thereby cede, release, surrender and yield up to the Government all their rights, titles and privileges whatsoever. That is what is written. That is what was signed.

Thirty-three people on the reserve. A chief who received fifty-five thousand American dollars from an organization whose stated purpose is opposition to Alberta oil. Three hundred million in federal funds sitting in that band’s accounts. And three hundred thousand Albertans who signed a democratic petition…stopped.

The process Keith Wilson described honors everyone’s rights correctly. Cabinet initiates the referendum. Genuine consultation with First Nations happens before the question is asked - not as a mechanism to stop the question from being asked. Treaty rights are protected in the process. Not weaponized against it.

Four hundred thousand Albertans signed the Forever Canadian petition and left it unopposed. Three hundred thousand signed for independence. Seven hundred thousand Albertans have formally entered the democratic record on this question.

Premier Smith has said she would hold a referendum if the criteria were met.

The criteria have been met. And then some.

Now. Let us talk about who is asking.

Fifty-seven percent of UCP supporters - the governing coalition of this province - say they would vote to leave Canada if a referendum were held today. Forty-two percent of Albertans who voted UCP in twenty-twenty-three support independence. These are not protest votes from a bad news cycle. These are the people who knocked on doors, put up signs, and gave this Premier the mandate to govern this province.

Fifty-seven percent of her own governing base is watching what she does next.

There are Conservative MLAs who have been keeping up with this series. They know their ridings. They know their constituents. They have heard the same conversation at their constituency events that those seven hundred thousand Albertans carried through formal petition channels. And they know that the foundation of this government is not asking for a fight.

They are asking for a vote.

In twenty-twenty-one…sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans answered the equalization question through a formal provincial referendum. Ottawa ignored the result. If that question were asked again today…two out of three Albertans would answer the same way. That number is not going down. It is going up. And the democratic signal is not going to get quieter the next time it is asked.

With respect, Premier Smith…and this series has documented the battles you have fought for this province, and that respect is real…

Your base is asking you for a democratic vote.

They organized. They signed. They filed. They did everything that citizens in a democracy are supposed to do. And then a court told them they knocked on the right door with the wrong key.

The right key is in your hands.

The Referendum Act.

A clear question to the people of this province.

Give Albertans their vote.

The gold is in Alberta.

Negotiate like it.

Because these are all of the things that a pipeline will not fix.

And now…you see the Big Picture.