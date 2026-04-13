Today, three ridings are voting in federal byelections, 2 of them - liberal safe ridings…and the last - Terrebonne, Quebec - matters in a way that goes well beyond one riding.

Terrebonne was initially won in 2025 by a single vote. Since then, this election was nullified because of a postal “code irregularity”. If this swings back Liberal - Carney gets his majority.

Here’s the Big Picture:

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!