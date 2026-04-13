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Martina Kruger's avatar
Martina Kruger
21h

I wonder why there has been no byelection in Edmonton-Riverbend….., my riding that used to have Matt Jeneroux at the helm?

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1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
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StellaMaris
17h

HOT MIC Conservative LEAKS To Press Carney Liberals Trying to POACH Him

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHcUxUY2S7c

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