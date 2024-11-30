If you so much as say the words “Replacement”, “Theory”, and “Agenda”, in the same sentence…you’re considered a xenophobic racist conspiracy theorist, in Canada…because tolerance has been weaponized over the last decade and is absolutely ramping up in Canada.

This is all being done in the supposed, ‘spirit of inclusivity’.

Which won’t make sense to anybody, learning that 5 Million temporary visa holders and foreign students are expected to leave Canada, over the next 13 months.

I mean, I get it…

When you have company over, you are accepting if they use ‘the good towels’, in the bathroom and may even make some meal considerations for those who are lactose or gluten intolerant…may even make some concessions if you learn of a vegan or vegetarian coming over for a meal.

But in the same lines as nobody really wonders why Vegans and Vegetarians never offer up a Meat Option for you when they learn that you are keto or carnivore…weaponized tolerance through this sort of hypocrisy is coming to it’s end.

Over the last few years, during the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, in Canada, when we sing Christmas Carols, put out Christmas decorations, have traditional Christmas gatherings and where children have their Christmas Concerts - wishing everybody a Merry Christmas Season…

We’re expected to now downplay the role of Christianity during this season.

From Nova Scotia, 2023…

3 Amherst schools cancelled their school concerts, “in the spirit of fostering a sense of inclusivity”…other communities and schools followed along quietly.

This year, in predominantly Conservative Alberta, in the northern town of Whitecourt, Pat Hardy Elementary School cancelled their Christmas concert, because not all students celebrate Christmas…and they want to be “inclusive”.

I’ve also been made aware, on a personal note…community centers in Edmonton and Calgary have stopped putting up Christmas Trees, under this same guise.

Where, in a lot of businesses and through social engagement…we’ve stopped referring to Christmas Gatherings as Christmas Parties and have stopped sending Christmas Cards - now referring to them Holiday Season.

These are now our Christmas Pronouns?

That come along with forced acceptance and tolerance of when other cultures take over main streets and throughfares…

For prayer sessions…

And Protests over religious wars on other parts of the planet…

Where some of our Temporary Residents are telling generational Canadians to “Go back to Europe”…

And chant “Death to Canada”…

You see…the idea of this conspiracy theorist concept of Canadians are being replaced…starts to not seem so far fetched and them shouting us down with their nonsensical racist tropes are coming to an end.

Canadians have had enough…Poke a fork into this rump roast, it’s done!

9 years of rule and division by the Liberal and still Coalition minority Government have sullied Canadians to being accepting and tolerant.

Removing traditions that have spanned generations while accepting hostility from our guests has crossed the line and name calling, used to shut down conversations and dissent, is OVER.

We will not go gentle into that goodnight.

We will be proud of our history and traditions…

And we will not be replaced.

Christmas doesn’t have pronouns…you have nothing to be ashamed of, you’re not alone…others have arrived here before you, with you and after you in being fed up.

So this holiday season Christmas…in Canada, don’t feel bad if you utter the words, Merry Christmas to others, in fact…get back into the habit.

