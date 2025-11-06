It’s without a doubt that, as our country circles the drain, politics has devolved into a filthy cesspool and here in Alberta, it’s no different. Much of that can be pinned squarely on the Public Unions and the NDP.

Stooping to weaponizing children, however, wasn’t enough.

This mockery of democracy has only deepened and you’d do well to pay close attention to every part of it.

What began as a simple, reasonable request to remove age-inappropriate content from public school libraries (supporting legislation introduced in October 2024) - particularly in elementary schools for single-digit-aged children - has now exploded into a full-scale coup attempt against the provincial government.

“They’re punching down on the most vulnerable”, Nenshi screeches from whatever soapbox is afforded to him.

And he’s been doing this for over a year, since discussions even began on these 3 pieces of legislation.

Which - in a sane world - should have never been necessary. But that ship sailed a long time ago.

Most specific to current - The Education Amendment Act:

Parental notification and opt-in requirements

Where teaching or instructional materials that deal primarily and explicitly with gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality are provided, parents would be notified of what is being taught at least 30 days in advance and be given the opportunity to opt-in rather than opt-out of this instruction.

Since filth and perversion were just openly left in school libraries, an additional policy measure was required:

Under the updated standards, school boards must remove any school literary materials that contain explicit visual depictions of a sexual act.

Nenshi and the Alberta NDP went WILD - launching nearly a two-month campaign of conflation and obfuscation. The message, however, wasn’t landing well. Even the most left-leaning Albertans were starting to lose patience, and the party’s popularity was taking a hit.

Enter the teachers’ strike.

It’s no coincidence that the ATA and teachers walked out soon after. And even when reasonable terms were offered, the government had to invoke the Notwithstanding Clause after three long weeks - just to get teachers and students back in school.

You can’t reach a fair collective agreement when one side was never negotiating in good faith to begin with.

And here’s where it gets serious.

The moment Premier Smith announced she’d use the Notwithstanding Clause to restore order, Alberta Federation of Labour President and failed NDP leadership hopeful Gil McGowan called an emergency meeting and fired off a warning shot:

That threat is now in motion.

Step 1: Organized recalls.

Union groups are mobilizing members to “target” MLAs who supported use of the Notwithstanding Clause, including Premier Smith herself. As of now, nine MLAs already have recall paperwork filed or are in the signature-gathering stage.

You can find all of this information →Here.

But make no mistake - these MLAs are Targeted:

So - who’s next - on the hitlist?

But this goes a lot further - this is only Step 1.

They pretend to be a “Grass Roots Group”, but we full well know that this is all Union Organized and most probably funded by them as well - given the threat from the ATA and all of the unions they have listed.

Step 2: More strikes.

Just last weekend, I heard rumblings that AUPE was preparing to strike and sure enough, that’s exactly what’s happening.

They’ll never admit it’s coordinated, but this was part of the original “umbrella threat.”

Their Claim?

More unreasonable demands that will almost certainly force another Notwithstanding Clause order just to get people back to work.

According to UCP MLA Nate Horner, Alberta’s Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board, Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) are now pushing for a 40–55% pay increase and a reduction in annual working hours.

More money - a lot more - and less work.

Well…who wouldn’t want that?

But here’s the problem…they want to be paid on par with Registered Nurses (RNs), despite having only about half the educational requirements and a different scope of practice.

It’s not quite the same as a Subway sandwich artist demanding the same salary as a chef at Ruth’s Chris - but it’s in the same ballpark.

And once this inevitably collapses - but the province still has to raise wages just to bring people back to work - who’s next?

There are 31 unions listed under the so-called “umbrella threat.” None will openly say they’re striking because of the Notwithstanding Clause, but you can bet they’ll all emerge with the same message: more money, less work.

Now, zoom out.

Through the Forever Canadian Petition, which has already drawn over 450,000 signatures, a massive data operation has taken shape. That data is now fueling recall campaigns, targeting UCP MLAs and the Premier.

At the same time, it’s dividing conservatives - splintering them into “separatists” versus those still clinging to the dream of a united Canada.

Meanwhile, the left is operating like a well-oiled machine - hyper-organized, well-funded, and strategically aligned.

And with Nenshi and the NDP steering the ship, whether behind the curtain or out in front, this movement poses a very real and growing threat to Alberta’s conservative government.

At the end of this month, the UCP AGM will be a defining moment. I’ll be there and I hope others will too. Because if we don’t get our collective shit together, start organizing, and start funding a proper defense…

We won’t just be facing a few by-elections through the recall efforts…

We’ll be facing an NDP government, long before the 2027 Provincial Election.

Leave a comment