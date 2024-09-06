I am absolutely late to the game on my coverage of Natasha Gonek’s ‘Analysis of the Freedom of Information Disclosure Documents Relating to the Edmonton Police Service COVID-19 Pandemic Response’ and to be perfectly honest, a large part of this is because I hadn’t realized how fast this explosive report would be swept under the carpet and forgotten.

If you’re not familiar or in case you’d seen some of this coverage as it had originally broken wide open in April of this year, I’ll see if I can get you up to speed…this will be important over the next couple of weeks and I’ll explain why as we go.

Natasha Gonek is a former regulatory investigator for the College of Registered Nurses and was afforded information provided through FOIP requests - very specific to the Pandemic Response by Edmonton Police Services/Association (EPS/EPA), ie. a trained professional analyzing the evidence.

The documents that were provided were from the start of the Pandemic and went through the handwashing, masking, non-pharmaceutical interventions through the jabs…documents dated through to December of 2023 and what she’d found is past the point of deeply concerning and dives into the world of amazingly troubling.

Pandemic Response measures throughout the EPS completely ignored safety signals regarding disinfectants, masking and of course in a lot of the same things that we’d all seen with the jabs…not a lot of the protocols made any sense, people were getting ill and when they’d air their grievances they were scolded, reprimanded and berated.

A while back, I’d posed a question that turned into a few conversations along the same lines as ‘Who Polices the Police?’, regarding Unions in asking ‘Who Protects Union Members from the Unions?’, and when diving into this current situation…both of these are actually relevant questions in that…

Those who’d created unsafe and unfair situations for EPS, were EPS Seniors…

And the EPA not only failed to support them, but completely ignored their pleas.

Which is odd…since the Edmonton Police Association pride themselves on:

Protecting those who protect the public.

But one thing you’ll find throughout Gonek’s analysis is that this protection that was to be given by the EPA was never done and in what should be criminal investigations into handling of the pandemic with members of the EPS, won’t be done because who polices the police?

Over the last 9 years of Liberal rule under Trudeau, we’ve all come to see that when they investigate their own crimes, they find that they’ve done nothing wrong…only with the EPS, grievances were not supported and the EPA backed the employer - including the vaccination protocols and despite all evidence of the abysmal failures and questionable practices used.

The EPA failed to address the concerns of workplace harassment, intimidation, threat, coercion, lack of informed consent and the physical and psychological harms.

The EPA will not support grievances for the employer’s failure to provide OHS documentation as per the repeated requests of the members.

EPA members have now been left without a pathway to ensure that their concerns are heard and with the failure to represent they have very limited legal pathways to address the harms of the employer.

The EPA did not have the desire to make the “political decision” to require review and investigation event though they are gate-keeping serious vaccine injury accounts from their membership

WHAT??

This isn’t some sweat shop that hires kids to make cheap brand-name clothing and bags…

It’s the FRIGGEN POLICE!

And their FRIGGEN UNIONS!

Yet, they’d all seen and done some questionable things…but were and still are not allowed to talk about them.

Natasha’s analysis is some 421 pages long and I’m not going to go through a rewrite of the entire report to summarize, but would like to invite you to download a copy, if you are so inclined and give it a good read through →LINK (Final Analysis Report and Appendices - N.Gonek - February 9, 2024 v2.pdf)

It took me the better part of yesterday to read and skim through, 2x, and I’ll hit some of the high-notes for your review until you conjure up enough motivation to rip this open for yourself…

And, in addition to this, I’ve invited Natasha to do a Livestream to cover some of this information…and hopefully a panel stream to go over some of the other information that she’s gone through that will completely blow your mind!

Really disturbing stuff!

Anyways…not to seem overly hyperbolic on this, yes…I do believe that what happened with members of the EPS were criminal, some were just downright silly and more steered towards behavioral modifications than were for public safety…

Like this:

When the Trucker convoy in February 2022 started the employees were told that they must remove Canadian Flags from their personal vehicles. Because those were a symbol of radical anti-government groups. However, employees could keep the Ukrainian flags, and other groups when the conflict there started.

Can you imagine?

Canadian Flags aren’t some lewd bumper-sticker that your employer requested you remove from your vehicle as to not cause conflicts with a customer base or harm reputation of the EPS…it’s the CANDIAN FLAG!

Where:

Many EPS members are former military and are very proud of serving their country, they said it was disrespectful to be told to remove Canadian Flags or Stickers.

Addition to this, employees faced discussions with supervisors and threats of Conduct Complaints if they supported the convoy and there were some warning shots fired on this where a few employees were harshly disciplined for their support of the Convoy. “Peoples lives and careers were destroyed and there is no care from the EPS for that harm.”

On to the jabs…what did they know and when did they know it?

Thankfully Natasha has broken down her report by way of the NPIs and posted things chronologically…in which I’d believe them to be in somewhat of a disarray when received, where a lot of reports were not dated, were heavily redacted and where some 4500 documents were omitted from the FOIP request…

So, I’d of course wanted to dig into when these rolled out…but turns out that there was some information provided prior to public release of the experimental jabs…like on page 216, November 16, 2020 - COVID-19 Command Team Meeting Minutes, that stated:

Both vaccines seem to reduce the disease (referring to both Moderna and Pfizer), but it is not clear if people who are asymptomatic can spread the disease.

Remember when they were all screeching, if you get the jabs, you won’t get COVID?

All the way up until around June of 2021?

When their notes specifically said that the ability of the vaccines is to “reduce the disease”…

As in…almost 1 full year before Trudeau restricted the unvaccinated from travel, 2 months before the first jabs were in the arms of Canadians…they full well knew that you could still get COVID following the jabs.

And lied about it.

For 3 years following!

“But no vaccine is perfect”, they retort…Pfffffffffffffffffffft!

Moving on from here…

By January 11th, 2021 - keeping in mind that the first jabs were released in Canada on December 14th, 2020 (only 5 people got them on this day), roll out to the provinces was slow and in rationed quantities and that the vaccinations weren’t even being tracked on the provincial dashboard until January of 2021…they knew that people were being injured or ill by the side effects from the jabs - specific to dose 2.

Scheduling of the first dose and second dose needs to be done such that staffing levels on patrol and front line roles are not impacted. Due to the second dose having a higher likelihood of side effects for 24 hours the scheduling needs to be staggered so an entire squad is not potentially ill due to side effects.

Did ya get that…side effects were so well known, following the second jabs that there were concerns about wiping out entire squads of police!

Again…this was on JANUARY 11th, 2021!!!

Less than 2 full weeks of jabs in arms in the province of 4.4 million people…and this little nugget of information was never shared publicly…and those that had this information, were absolutely NOT sharing it with the masses. It was far too important to get jabs in arms for 72% of the population so that they could eliminate masking mandates, by using a vaccine that they could never conclude stopped transmission!!!

And by May 17th, 2021…they’d confirmed that yes, yes indeed, people who had been jabbed were absolutely getting COVID and that they were facing potential outbreaks…

Skipping ahead, almost a full year after vaccinations began in Canada and AFTER the booster dose was introduced…here are a couple of emails that you’ll probably find infuriating and hilarious at the same time:

Out of 51 COVID cases within the organization, 47 are in the vaccinated and only 4 in the unjabbed…

I almost peed my pants in hysterical laughter when I read the next part, “I think we may have believed the opposite would be true”.

But wait…this was December 30th, 2021, where in this same rapid fire email exchange and on the same day, Alan Murphy also noted:

The Triple Jabbed were being ‘hit hard’ and some of the unjabbed only had ‘mild symptoms’!

We were all seeing the same things…

The Provincial Dashboard was showing this exact thing to those of us who were tracking and reporting on it…vaccinated were fairing a lot worse, boosted doing no better.

They’d also noted that cases were at records high, following the vaccinations than were before the jabs were even available.

They’d talked about how mixing and matching doses was never scientifically studied.

They’d discussed myocarditis - shrugging off heart damage inside of Police is really no big deal…

And in relation to blood clots, from the AZ, in an email communication to Senior EPS leadership on April 6th, 2021 - stated:

We have not observed blood clot issues in Canada like in Europe

As in…until we’d seen more people getting and possibly dying from blood clots, like they were seeing in Europe…this too was no biggie.

Throughout this entire ordeal…the people we trust to keep us safe (the police), and the people that they trust to keep them safe (Police Associations), completely ignored every red flag and obvious sign of failure…and pushed ahead with this.

The unvaccinated were treated poorly;

Were removed from over-time opportunities;

Had to surrender their personal physical information/privacy;

And eventually ended up having to pay - cash out of pocket - to be tested every 72 hours in order to keep working without taking the vaccines.

This all came from the top…and while this is where I am going to be ending my cut of the summary, it seemed that early on that the inmates would be running the asylum with the police in policing themselves by a single statement made by Chief McFee, on March 18th, 2020 that read:

YIKES!

