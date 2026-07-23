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Allen Dick's avatar
Allen Dick
15h

Executive Summary:

"Who Pays?" — Canada's Tariff Dispute Underneath the Headlines

Canadian premiers (Ford, Eby) responded to new U.S. tariffs with strong political rhetoric, but this avoids the deeper question of who actually bears the economic cost.

A KPMG survey of 275 Canadian manufacturers found over 40% had already relocated production to the U.S. or were planning to, before the latest tariffs were announced — suggesting tariffs accelerate existing decline rather than cause it.

61% of surveyed manufacturers said their business couldn't survive without U.S. market access; over half described operating in "endurance mode."

Structural issues cited as driving over $1 trillion in investment leaving Canada include carbon pricing, carbon capture policy, the tanker ban, and slow pipeline approvals.

Dairy policy is highlighted as a decade-long, unresolved irritant in U.S.-Canada trade relations, repeatedly cited by Trump (2018 and 2025) as unfair, and again referenced in the current tariff dispute.

Despite the recurring conflict, Canada has not reformed its dairy supply-management system; the response instead was to remove American liquor from store shelves.

Contradiction highlighted: Canada dumped roughly 10.2 million litres of milk in Ontario in one month (~$18M retail value), and over 6.8 billion litres nationally from 2012–2021 (~$6.7B value, 8.4 million tonnes of emissions), while food bank visits hit a record 2.2 million per month.

The $20 billion dairy sector is being protected via policy, while roughly $20 billion in unrelated Canadian exports (furniture, textiles, cement, wine, sporting goods) face retaliatory tariffs.

Core argument: pulling U.S. alcohol from shelves is a symbolic gesture, not an economic strategy — it costs Canadian retailers, restaurants, provincial tax revenue, and workers, while doing little to address the underlying trade dispute.

Central thesis: the real cost of Canada's economic and trade policy choices — job losses, high prices, business flight, and strained social services — falls on ordinary Canadians, not policymakers or the U.S.

Closing framing: "confidence is inexpensive, reality sends the invoice" — the tariff is the latest item on a bill Canadians have been paying for years due to unresolved structural and trade policy issues.

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Bernie's avatar
Bernie
1h

Fools electing fools... that is the trend I want stopped. People only looking at their short term need rather than long term planning. Just feels like we are constantly 'peeing into the wind' and then calling it rain. Ugh!

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