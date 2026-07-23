Doug Ford and David Eby had plenty to say about the latest U.S. tariffs. Strong words. Tough headlines. Political soundbites. None of it addresses the underlying issues.

And while everyone is arguing with Donald Trump, almost nobody is asking the question that actually matters...Who pays?

Transcripts:

Who Pays?

Are we fighting with the United States, or fighting for Canadians? Underneath yesterday’s tariff story sits a deeper question: how many Canadian manufacturers had already decided to leave before the tariff ever arrived, and what does that say about who’s actually paying the bill?

This week, Canadians heard some very strong words in response to the new tariffs. “We can dismantle the United States.” “There is not a chance in hell American booze goes back on our shelves.” “We will not buckle to bullies.” “Dollar for dollar match on tariffs.” Powerful headlines. Powerful sound bites. But here’s the thing about economics. It doesn’t care how determined you sound. It only cares about incentives.

Yesterday, we looked at what a 50% tariff could cost Canada, on approximately $20 billion worth of exports. Tonight, we’re going to look underneath the tariff. Because after yesterday’s episode, one thing became very clear from your comments. Many of you weren’t really asking about tariffs. You were asking why this is happening in the first place. That’s a different conversation, and it’s a much more important one.

Because confidence is inexpensive. Reality sends the invoice. And Canadians have been paying that invoice for years. It arrived in our mailboxes, as another bill we couldn’t afford. It arrived in our hospitals, as another patient waiting for care. It arrived in our classrooms, as another desk squeezed into an already crowded room. It arrived at our businesses, as another investment that never came. And every month, it arrives at food banks across this country, where more than 2.2 million Canadians stand in line, hoping there is enough left for their family.

That’s the invoice. Not the tariff. The tariff is simply the latest item added to a bill Canadians have been paying for the better part of a decade.

Some of what you hear tonight will sound familiar. That’s intentional. Yesterday we covered a lot of ground, a lot of numbers, a lot of facts. Tonight, we’re slowing down, because if you understand the economics, the politics suddenly make a lot more sense. And once you see who benefits, you start asking a very different question. Not who won the argument. Who’s paying the bill.

We’ve spent a lot of time on this show talking about the policies that have helped drive more than $1 trillion in investment out of Canada. Carbon pricing. Carbon capture. The tanker ban. Pipeline approvals. An economy where GDP growth has too often been driven by population rather than productivity. Those are structural conversations. They’re complicated. They’re uncomfortable. And they rarely become the headline.

Instead, today’s conversation is about tariffs. $20 billion in Canadian trade. And don’t misunderstand me, that is an important conversation. But it isn’t the only conversation. Because while Canadians are debating what tariffs might cost tomorrow, we’re barely talking about why businesses are still leaving Canada today. That’s the conversation that seems to have disappeared.

Weeks before the latest CUSMA deadline, KPMG surveyed 275 Canadian manufacturers. Nearly one in three had already moved some or all of their production to the United States. Another 13% were actively planning to. Combined, more than four in ten manufacturers had either already left, or were preparing to. More telling still, 61% said their business could not survive without access to the American market. More than half described themselves as operating in what they called endurance mode. One KPMG partner summarized it this way: “Last year, the conversation was about survival. This year, it’s about endurance.”

Think about that. Those aren’t politicians. Those aren’t commentators. Those are the companies making the investment decisions, the hiring decisions, the expansion decisions, the decisions that determine whether jobs stay in Canada or leave. Yet somehow, that conversation barely makes the evening news. Instead, we’re talking about bourbon, as though the future of the Canadian economy rises and falls on what sits on a liquor store shelf. It doesn’t.

The tariff matters. But the fact that so many Canadian businesses were already questioning whether they could stay here matters even more. Because tariffs expose weakness. They don’t create it. And perhaps that’s the conversation we should have started years ago.

Here’s the part that matters. How many of those manufacturers that were already planning to move south would have been affected by these tariffs anyway? Think about that. If a company had already concluded that Canada was no longer the best place to invest, then the tariff didn’t change the decision. It simply confirmed it. That’s an entirely different conversation. Because if businesses were already leaving before the tariff, then perhaps the biggest problem isn’t the tariff at all. Perhaps the biggest problem is the environment that convinced them to leave in the first place.

That’s why this matters. A tariff can accelerate a decision. It rarely creates one from nothing. Businesses don’t spend millions of dollars relocating factories because of a single headline. Those decisions are made over months, sometimes years, based on taxes, regulation, permits, energy costs, access to markets, political certainty, expected returns. The tariff may become the final push. But it usually isn’t the first reason.

So the question Canadians should be asking isn’t simply what will the tariff cost. It’s this. How many companies had already decided that Canada’s economic environment no longer justified staying, before the tariff ever arrived? Because if the answer is a lot, then we’re arguing about the spark, while ignoring the pile of dry timber that had been building for years.

We don’t know the exact overlap. Nobody does. KPMG didn’t break its survey down by industry, and nobody has published a direct cross-reference between the sectors already leaving and the specific goods this new tariff targets. That’s worth being honest about rather than guessing at a number that doesn’t exist. But it raises another question. How much of Canada’s economic debate is spent cleaning up the milk on the floor, instead of asking why the bottle keeps getting knocked over?

If you want to understand that question, you have to understand dairy.

Because this is the conversation so many of you wanted to continue after last night’s broadcast. And I want to begin with a few numbers, numbers that need to be placed beside one another before any of this can make sense.

Last year, nearly 30% of Canadian food banks reported running out of food entirely before demand was met. More than half, 56%, said they had to give less food to each visitor just to avoid running out. Only a third of food banks say they’re able to fully meet demand at all.

Food bank visits crossed 2 million in a single month for the first time in March of 2024. By March of 2025, that number had climbed to 2.2 million, the highest in this country’s history. Two years running now, the worst month of the year for food banks has broken 2 million visits. And donations haven’t kept pace. Food banks themselves say the people who used to give are feeling the squeeze too.

Now place that beside another number. In November alone, Ontario dairy farms disposed of approximately 10.2 million litres of milk. Milk carrying an estimated retail value of $18 million. One month. One province. Ten million litres.

And according to a peer reviewed study out of Dalhousie University, more than 6.8 billion litres of raw milk disappeared from Canadian dairy farms between 2012 and 2021 alone. Retail value, $6.7 billion. Producing that wasted milk also released 8.4 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, roughly what 350,000 cars put out in a year. And because the underlying records aren’t publicly transparent, some broader estimates run even higher, as much as 10 billion litres.

So while food banks are running out of food, Canada is running milk down the drain. And that is not a problem of scarcity. It is a problem of policy.

In June of 2018, Donald Trump publicly criticized Canada’s dairy system, writing, and this is the tweet exactly as he wrote it: “Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on dairy products. They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers.” He called Canada’s dairy policies a disgrace, and he said it repeatedly. During the negotiations that ultimately produced the Canada United States Mexico Agreement, greater access to Canada’s dairy market became one of the central American demands.

That wasn’t the end of the conversation. It continued. In March of 2025, President Trump again pointed to Canadian dairy tariffs exceeding 250%, arguing the United States had accepted an unfair trading relationship. Worth being precise here. Those specific percentages only apply above a quota threshold American dairy exports rarely come close to reaching, and multiple fact checks have called the number itself misleading. But the underlying complaint, that Canada’s dairy market stays closed no matter who’s in the White House, has never actually gone away. And today, once again, dairy is being cited as one of the reasons behind the latest round of trade retaliation.

Think about that for a moment. For almost a decade, through different administrations, through different negotiations, through different trade disputes, the same issue keeps returning. Different presidents. Different prime ministers. Different headlines. The same underlying argument.

Now I want you to think about how Canada responded. Did we address the concern? Did we make our market more competitive? Did we ease the restrictions? Did we reform the policy that had become a recurring point of conflict? No. Instead, we pulled American booze off the shelves.

Just sit with that for a moment. More than 2 million food bank visits every month. Ten million litres of milk dumped in a single month, in one province. Canadian manufacturers already questioning whether they can survive. New tariffs on billions of dollars of Canadian exports, with dairy once again cited as one of the underlying disputes. And our national response was whiskey. Not policy. Not reform. Not negotiation. Whiskey. That’s not solving the problem. That’s changing the subject.

Now, dairy is approximately a $20 billion industry in Canada. That is significant. But here’s where this conversation stops making sense. A long running dispute over a $20 billion industry has now contributed to tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian exports into the United States. Those tariffs don’t just affect dairy. They affect manufacturers. Furniture makers. Clothing companies. Cement producers. Wineries. Hockey equipment manufacturers. Canadian workers across entirely different sectors of the economy. And our headline response is to pull American liquor off the shelves.

That’s not an economic strategy. It’s a political gesture. Because if the objective is to protect Canadian jobs, then the conversation has to be about fixing the problem, not simply expressing our frustration with it.

Here’s the Big Picture.

When we opened the show today, we asked two questions. Are we fighting with the United States, or are we fighting for Canadians? And through all of it, who pays? Because once you put the numbers beside one another, the answer becomes much harder to avoid.

Through policy, Canada has made its own people poorer. It has driven investment out of the country. It has made food, housing, energy, and nearly every basic necessity more expensive. It is losing manufacturers to the United States before the next round of tariffs has even arrived, and those tariffs are now less than a month away.

There is no new CUSMA agreement. There is no meaningful resolution to the dairy dispute. There is no serious national conversation about why manufacturers were already moving south before the tariff announcement was made. And there is no explanation for why more than 2 million food bank visits are being recorded every month, while millions of litres of Canadian milk are discarded under a system deliberately designed to control supply.

There is no plan to address the policy. There is no plan to make Canada more competitive. There is no plan to bring the investment back. But there is a plan for the booze. Pull it from the shelves. Pour it down the drain. Tell Canadians that this is what standing up for the country looks like.

Except it is Canadians who will pay for that gesture. Canadian retailers lose the sale. Canadian restaurants lose the product. Provincial governments lose the revenue. Canadian workers lose the hours. And Canadian consumers are left with fewer choices and higher prices. The American producer may lose an order. But the Canadian standing at the register pays the bill. That is the part of this conversation that keeps disappearing behind the headline.

A $20 billion dairy industry is being defended through policies that have helped place another $20 billion in Canadian exports at risk. Milk is being discarded while food banks run dry. Manufacturers are leaving before tariffs arrive. And instead of asking whether the underlying policy still serves the country, we are being encouraged to applaud an empty space on a liquor store shelf.

That is not fighting for Canadians. That is asking Canadians to absorb another cost, so their government can avoid another difficult conversation. Because this was never only about Donald Trump. It was never only about tariffs. And it was never really about whiskey. It is about a country that has spent years protecting its policies from scrutiny, while expecting its people to carry the consequences.

So, who pays? The family standing in the food bank line. The worker whose factory moves south. The business owner watching another market close. The taxpayer funding compensation for a system they are not permitted to question. The consumer paying more at the grocery store, and then being told that the empty liquor shelf is a victory.

Are we fighting with the United States? Absolutely. But are we fighting for Canadians? Because from where they are standing, it is becoming increasingly difficult to tell.

Confidence is inexpensive. Reality sends the invoice.