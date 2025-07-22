Yakk Stack

Dennis Richter
1d

You are 100% correct Sheldon. Albertans did not vote for this yet we are among the marginalized. It's time to leave Canada and start a new country of Alberta based on a real constitution. What will it take to get the 60% of Albertans who still have their head buried in the Maple Leaf pile to see what is happening?

C Woody
1d

Most Albertans still can’t see that the economic driver and ultimately of the country, the oil and gas industry has been tossed under the net zero green bus. The virtue signalling of Smith having confidence in Carney and his fast track infrastructure plan is so pathetic that all one can do is laugh instead of screaming. She’s nothing more than a member of the club trying to buy some time for the bigger agenda. She showed her hand immediately after she was elected by fully endorsing green energy projects while conveniently forgetting about the thousands of oil and gas workers who voted for her and her promises of making Alberta the energy powerhouse it once was. Now us oil and gas sector workers sit on the unemployment sidelines eating empty promises while the first minister’s are in Muskoka wining and dining and talking about how to further “green” our economy.

