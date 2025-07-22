In Canada today, the term marginalized gets thrown around a lot, often used to describe groups seeking increased social or economic support. But if we step back and look at the true meaning of the word “people pushed to the edges of society, whose voices are ignored and whose basic needs are unmet”, it raises a critical question: Who are the real marginalized in Canada right now?

Let’s consider the facts:

Canadians are losing their homes at record rates.

Foreclosures, unaffordable rents, and property tax hikes have made stability a luxury. Meanwhile, funding for housing - at every level - is disproportionately aimed at newcomers.

Over 2.5 million children in Canada live with food insecurity.

That’s nearly a third of all Canadian children going hungry. Not for lack of resources, but because those resources are being redirected elsewhere.

Our insurance premiums are exploding.

With tens of thousands of new drivers hitting the roads without adequate oversight or training standards, vehicle theft and collision rates are surging.

Bankruptcies aren't slowing down, middle-class Canadians are being wiped out.

Not because they were irresponsible, but because costs are rising faster than wages and entire industries are being pushed to the brink.

Yet through all of this, the loudest funding and policy support continues to flow away from the long-standing citizens who built this country and into programs aimed at those just arriving.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t a call for cruelty, nor a rejection of the compassion that defines Canadians. But when compassion is weaponized and used as a political shield to justify neglecting our own citizens, we must start asking tougher questions.

Why are we, the ones paying taxes, raising families, and holding together our communities, now the ones being ignored? Why are our kids going without, while bureaucratic programs pat themselves on the back for “inclusion”?

You don't need to be heartless to recognize injustice. And right now, the people being pushed to the edge - the truly marginalized - are increasingly the very Canadians who call this country home.

We are told to accept more sacrifice, more cuts, more costs… in the name of equity. But what good is equity if your own children go to school hungry?

It’s time to redefine who the marginalized are in this country.

They are not the people arriving with government-funded support.

They are the people being left behind while watching others leap ahead on their dime.

So, if you find somebody clutching pearls and throwing around the word, 'Margainalized', maybe it's time to see if they have any idea of the fundamental meaning of the word...and who the truly 'Margainalized' are, in Canada.

