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Tech Buzzard's avatar
Tech Buzzard
4h

If you need to raise your blood pressure go to: https://search.open.canada.ca/grants/

and enter a word in search criteria,

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Stewart Jeanes's avatar
Stewart Jeanes
3h

You nailed it. Any politician or bureaucrat schilling for an "investment" needs to be asked what the return on that investment will be, and what monitoring will be done to ensure goals are achieved.

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