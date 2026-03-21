What is actual news these days almost seems to be clickbait or news that you would otherwise think could be found in Tabloid Magazines - because it’s simply unbelievable what every piece of actual news shows - while Taxpayer bought Media prints storybook headlines telling Canadians how wonderful things are right now.

And how do you get people to try and understand what is actually going on when every story seems like forcing them to take a sip of water from a firehose?

I tripped across this yesterday and it’s one of those stories, where if taken just at face value, really doesn’t give you a full sense of what this all means.

Starting off with…the next time a federal minister uses the word “investment” in a press release, I want someone to ask them one simple question.

What’s the return?

Because here’s what an investment actually is.

You put money in.

You expect more to come back.

There’s a yield.

A return.

Something measurable on the other side that makes the original outlay worth it.

What the Liberals mean when they say “investment” is that they are giving your money away to buy votes.

Yesterday, Marc Miller issued a news release announcing $17.2 million in federal funding - sorry, “investment” - for Indigenous podcasts.

Podcasts.

$17.2 million.

Of your money.

Now...before I get into this, I want to show you something the government isn’t advertising alongside that press release.

A researcher compiled publicly available financial statements from 575 First Nations bands across Canada…check out the post below and it’s links:

Here’s a sample of what those bands are sitting on in their 2025 financial statements...

As in...$10.58 billion in cash. $43.7 billion in accumulated surplus. Sitting on the books.

Publicly filed.

And Marc Miller just handed them $17.2 million for podcasts, as “an investment” that has no ROI.

But the podcasts are the small number here. That’s almost not worth mentioning compared to what comes next.

Through Indigenous Services Canada, the federal government plans to spend $24.96 billion on Indigenous programs in 2025-26 alone. That’s not a settlement, not a one-time payment - that’s the base annual operating number. And it’s been nearly tripling since 2015, when it sat at roughly $11 billion.

Five Canadian provinces run their entire governments on less than what Ottawa sends to First Nations every year.

PEI runs its entire province on $2-3 billion. Ottawa’s Indigenous spending envelope is ten times that.

Moving on...

While all of this is happening...

50% of Canadians are mortgaging their groceries right now.

Not luxuries. Groceries.

35% of the Canadian population is living with food insecurity.

450 Canadians are going bankrupt, every single day.

Not per month…PER DAY!

Not because they bought boats.

Not because they lived carelessly.

Because throughout the last decade of mismanagement by the Liberals, both groceries and rent doubled, while wages stagnated, tens of thousands of businesses went broke, foreign investment into Canada fled - en masse, the country was flooded with cheap labour - where immigration unemployment sits at almost 10% at current - while more are still being allowed to come into the country and the LMIA mills have never stopped.

GDP is being floated through an increase in public employment, which for the last 5 years has increased more than private and the mass and unsustainable immigration is being used to prop this value up, despite the fact that we are the absolute lowest for GDP increase in the G7.

While Canadians suffer from these decisions, when the people getting the money are sitting on $10.58 billion in cash and $43.7 billion in accumulated surplus, and the people sending the money are going bankrupt at 450 a day - calling it an “investment” isn’t just dishonest.

It’s insulting.

An investment means returns.

What’s the Canadian taxpayer getting from $17.2 million pissed away on Indigenous podcasts?

From $24.96 billion yearly to communities flush with more cash than five provinces combined?

From the 450 families declaring bankruptcy today?

When you corner Pro‑Liberal diehards in real talk, this data never hits their radar. They parrot Carney’s climbing polls while ignoring the firehose of failure that should torch Liberals into obscurity.

One year into Mark’s PM gig, zero real investments secured. They’ve just redefined “investment” as fat wads to a favoured few – no payback, no profit, no accountability.

That’s not investment.

It’s Theft!

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