Happy Sunday Friends and welcome to the best day of the year - where we fall back in time by one hour and you can get a little more rest today.

But if you’re heading to church today, you need to keep in mind that things may be changing on that front.

Despite over 2 years of Hamas supporters being allowed to protest in the Canadian Streets due to the war they created with Israel in Gaza where extensions of this seen Canadian Flags burned and chants of ‘death to Canada’ being shrieked in a public space, liberals are dividing Canadians supporting this “religion of peace” with silence and inaction, while coming after church scriptures which are the foundation of principles, laws and morality inside of Canada.

Oh, the irony…

Enter stage left - Marc Miller, the Liberal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, a man whose portfolio should be about welcoming newcomers, not weaponizing the Criminal Code against your grandma’s Sunday school lesson. In a jaw-dropping display of selective outrage, Miller has doubled down on his support for prosecuting everyday Canadians who dare to quote the Bible – you know, that dusty old tome that’s shaped Western civilization, including the very Charter of Rights and Freedoms these Liberals love to invoke when it suits their narrative.

Check it:

According to Miller, if you stand in a pulpit or a park and recite verses like Leviticus 18:22 or Romans 1:26-27 – passages that clash with the rainbow-flag-waving orthodoxy of modern progressive dogma – you could be slapped with hate speech charges.

Because nothing says “tolerance” like criminalizing scripture that’s been preached for 2,000 years.

Picture this…you’re in a pew, hymnbook in hand, when suddenly the RCMP bursts in because Pastor Bob read aloud about traditional marriage.

“Freeze! That’s a hate crime against the spirit of Pride Month!”

Meanwhile, across town, throngs of keffiyeh-clad activists torch effigies of our flag and scream for the annihilation of the West – and crickets from Miller’s office.

No arrests, no condemnations, just a polite nod to “free expression” as long as it aligns with the pro-Muslim fever dream that’s gripped our streets since October 7, 2023. It’s a two-tiered justice system so blatant it makes Justin Trudeau’s blackface apologies look consistent.

But wait, it gets worse because hypocrisy isn’t just a Liberal hobby - it’s their Olympic sport. While Miller sharpens his quill to rewrite the Gospels in gender-neutral ink, his party is cheering on the Supreme Court’s latest gut-punch to child protection, striking down mandatory minimum sentences for possessing child pornography.

That’s right – the one-year jail floor for hoarding images of the unimaginable abuse of innocents?

Poof.

Gone.

And where are the Liberals?

They’re not invoking the notwithstanding clause.

No, they’re content to let judges “discretion” their way to slaps on the wrist for predators, all while clutching pearls over a Leviticus quote at a bake sale.

But from the pink palace on Sussex Drive - Pure Silence, save for the faint echo of “progressive values.”

Let’s unpack this moral funhouse mirror.

On one side, the Liberals are hell-bent on “protecting” LGBTQ Canadians from the hurt feelings sparked by ancient texts – texts that, mind you, form the bedrock of our common law, from prohibitions on murder to the sanctity of the family. Miller’s not just floating this idea; he’s “doubling down,” claiming it’s all in the name of fighting hate.

If your faith doesn’t bend the knee to the latest cultural edict, you’re the bigot. Never mind that real hate – the kind that burns flags and glorifies terrorism – gets a hall pass as long as it’s draped in the garb of “decolonization.”

On the flip side - Child pornographers – the actual monsters preying on the vulnerable get a judicial get-out-of-jail-free card. The Supreme Court ruled these mandatory mins “unconstitutional” because they tie judges’ hands in “diverse” cases.

Diverse?

As in, some pervs just “possess” a few files, so maybe community service and a stern talking-to will do?

This is a surrender to the Charter’s worst excesses, the kind the Liberals have nurtured like a prized houseplant.

And Miller?

As a key player in a government that’s soft on borders and softer on crime, he’s complicit in this perversion of priorities.

The inmates are running the asylum here…Marc Miller, with his smug interviews and selective sanctimony, embodies the rot. A minister who’ll deport a pastor for preaching Paul but wave through migrants who chant “globalize the intifada.”

A party that bans “hate” against one group while dismantling safeguards for the most innocent among us.

It’s enough to make you wonder if the real hate speech is coming from Parliament Hill itself.

So, as you savor that extra hour this Sunday, use it wisely. Head to church if you can – quote the Bible loud and proud, because tomorrow it might be a crime. Call your MP, flood Miller’s inbox, and remind the Liberals that Canada was built on Judeo-Christian foundations, not fleeting fads or judicial whims.

And when the budget fails and another election gets called…remember the party that can’t protect kids from pornographers sure as hell won’t protect your soul from the state.

Stay vigilant, Canada.

The clock’s rolled back an hour…but the Liberals’ moral compass is stuck in reverse.

Leave a comment