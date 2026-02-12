There is no doubt that the mass homicide and shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. was a tragedy.

There is also little doubt that this is not the Canada many of us grew up in and that events like this no longer feel unimaginable. In many ways, they feel predictable…and preventable.

Across Canada, multiple social pressures and fault lines are colliding at once. These forces are reshaping our communities not just major urban centres, but small towns like Tumbler Ridge, with a population of roughly 2,400 people spread across 1,558.97 square kilometres.

To put that into perspective…

My community in northwest Calgary - Dalhousie - has a population of approximately 9,000 to 9,200 people within just 3.3 square kilometres.

That means roughly three and a half times the population of Tumbler Ridge is concentrated into just over 0.2% of the land area.

Not 2%.

0.2%.

Now consider this within a city whose population is rapidly approaching two million…a city whose total land area is just over half the size of Tumbler Ridge.

The math alone illustrates how incidents like this, if left unaddressed, could have far-reaching consequences in more densely populated environments.

Some will argue, “But there aren’t as many guns in Calgary as there are in rural B.C.”

Fair.

But it was around this time last year that a trans-identified male stabbed two children in Grande Prairie, Alberta…meaning firearms are not necessarily a prerequisite for violence.

This isn’t forgetting that less than a month ago…

A transgender woman convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a 13-year-old Edmonton girl who was lured to a golf course, sexually assaulted, strangled, stabbed, then bludgeoned to death with a hammer, has lost her bid to stay in a women’s prison.

A 13-year-old girl was brutally killed with a hammer and now…the perpetrator continues to hammer the system.

The common theme here isn’t being highlighted - but of course you can see where we’re at…

Let’s shift a little in this conversation to where this just happened…

A 47-year-old non-citizen man from Bradford, Ontario (who already has 13 children), repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl over a 16-month period starting in 2021. Despite serious charges, he was granted bail multiple times and was arrested four times while on release for breaching conditions, including continued contact with the victim in violation of no-contact orders. He impregnated her again during this period on bail.

Highlights - if you can actually call them that - in this story is that this guy has 13 children - one of which was the result of impregnating a 13 year old - TWICE - the second one terminated - while he was on bail.

Sliding into, lighter sentencing requests by way of special circumstances:

Not forgetting what we just witnessed under the Gladue Principles with:

Gladue principles being:

Mandatory legal guidelines in Canada, stemming from R. v. Gladue (1999), requiring courts to consider the unique systemic or historical factors (e.g., residential schools, colonialism, poverty) affecting Indigenous people during bail and sentencing.

Which…when all of the above are assembled together - exposes how intersectionality and DEI principles are actively eroding the foundations of Canadian society.

Instead of focusing on root cause - DEI itself - these incidents are isolated…yet, despite their uniqueness are all actually related.

We rage over violence created by the Trans community - as we very well should - when it results in mass murders and violence…

We rage over lighter sentencing for criminals because of “special circumstances” - that are unevenly applied to Canadian Citizens…

We rage over the forced narratives of colonialism - force fed Land Acknowledgements, funding initiatives to quiet First Nations voices, while our own towns and cities increasingly mirror the poverty and dysfunction of the reserves.

Our eyes gloss over these incidents…each a tragedy, ranging in severity.

Never assembled under what the common driving factor is…

Inclusivity under the guise that “Diversity is our strength”, and that Equity elevated above Equality, promoting the idea that identity alone outweighs merit. It is the belief that homogenization is inherent, rather than meritocracy, which should be the foundation of a functioning society.

In doing this - we’ve seemingly reversed the evolutionary Darwinian Principle - stating that the “Strong will Survive” to a point where the weak are inheriting the earth - shielded by special protections granted through assumed victimhood.

Taken together, all of this paints a troubling picture. We’ve become a society where the principles meant to uplift have, in practice, undermined the very foundations that allow a country to function.

When merit is displaced by identity, when protection is granted based on perceived victimhood rather than accountability and when systemic flaws are ignored in the name of ideology, the consequences are no longer isolated…they are inevitable.

The warning signs are clear, alarm bells are screaming. The fractures are widening and unless we confront these realities, acknowledge the failures embedded within the systems that’s replaced common traditional values and principles that built this country…

Well, do we really want to see where this leads?

If such a tragedy as Tumbler Ridge has the possibility of increasing - by population alone - in my community by 3.5 times…in a city the size of Calgary by more than 800 fold…

If the erosion of deterrence through “special circumstances” becomes the norm in our justice system…

We will see the creation of a society where our only equality is that of vulnerability - where no one is truly safe, and the consequences of failure fall indiscriminately on all.

This is no longer the Canada many of us grew up in.

Yet it is the Canada we are allowing it to become.

It’s time to stop scrutinizing the pixels and start seeing the full picture because it’s one where DEI is pushing us off the cliff.

Leave a comment