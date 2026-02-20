Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth's avatar
Ruth
1d

Sayer Ji posted a disturbing read about Epstein's link to the growth of the transgender industry: https://sayerji.substack.com/p/six-documents-that-connect-jeffrey

Reply
Share
Tech Buzzard's avatar
Tech Buzzard
1d

Mayor Nenshi on Uber

Nenshi is also heard suggesting the city found people who have been convicted of crimes to test Uber’s driver background checks.

“We’re no fools, so we sent people to sign up to be Uber drivers to see if they could get through the background check,” he said. “How we found registered sex offenders I don’t want to know, and people with convictions for violent crimes – I don’t want to know why we know those people. I just don’t want to know, nobody will even tell me and I don’t want to know, but they all made it through Uber’s theoretical background screening.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture