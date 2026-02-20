An eagerly waited update to my previous article on “An Eerie Silence from Nenshi and the NDP...”, I’m sure…and the reason that I’ve taken this long to finish this up is because it’s as tedious and infuriating to write for me as I am sure it is to read for you.

But…here we are.

Where I left off was the deafening silence from Nenshi and his merry band in the ANDP - sorry, the “New Democrats” - the rebrand job of the century, desperately trying to pretend they’re not tied at the hip to the now federally diminished NDP.

And of course, they’d very much like you not to notice the ongoing mess in British Columbia under the BC NDP. Funny how ideological cousins suddenly become distant relatives when the house is on fire.

Despite pushing the same policies, the same worldview, the same activist-first governance model, Nenshi wants you to believe he’s different.

“I’m not those destructive New Democrats,” he implies.

“I’m my own version.”

Right.

Because if there’s one consistent thread dating back to his time as Mayor of Calgary, it’s that he has an uncanny ability to land on the wrong side of major issues.

From legal battles with builders…

To questionable fundraising optics tied to personal legal fees…

To the supervised consumption site that ballooned in cost, delivered dismal results, and is ultimately shutting its doors, through Premier Smith and the UCP…

And then there was his pandemic posture…the moral certainties, the heavy-handedness, only for the irony to circle back years later in the most poetic way possible with his requirement for “Horsepaste”, for that lazy eye thing he’s got going on.

Karma does, occasionally, have a sense of humor.

And lately, it’s been working overtime.

Because…in the same ways as he was completely overrun with the radical policies of the day during CONVID, he’s been the same with the Rainbow community - up to and including attending the Pride Rallies and of course the Protests when the UCP decided that Parental Rights trumped those of teachers.

“Punching down on the vulnerable”, he accuses all conservatives of doing - in every rage and race baiting situation that becomes story de jour.

Except on this whole Trans-Shooter in Tumbler Ridge, BC…because on this, like when bodies started to pile up in the streets of Calgary at “Safe Injection Sites”…he does know when it’s time to keep quiet.

But…before we move on to where he is now, let’s continue on with where we are as a province and how things under ideology are working to destroy the fabric of our once pride-filled province - where Pride had a much different meaning that what they press us all on today.

You see…it’s by absolutely no coincidence that the ANDP, the Alberta Teachers Unions and the Alberta Federation of Labour always find themselves on the exact side of issues.

Large in part that Alberta has always been a Conservative Province - and for the most part - completely Anti-Liberal (let’s save the conversation about floor-crosser Matt Jeneroux, Drug Kingpin Randy Boissonnault, that wife beater that they tried to get elected in Calgary in the last election and Cory Hogan - for another longwinded post). The Liberal - Anti-Albertaness - that we’ve all experienced still resonates with All Albertans - despite their leanings on provincial and municipal politics.

Trudeau Sr. and Jr. have all but destroyed any chances of a Liberal Majority in Alberta…so, the next best thing is their own light rebranding on buying out the “Anybody but Conservatives”, and those who’ve moved away from the radicalness of the Liberal Party - the NDP.

And they’ve done swimmingly well…at trying to capture seats, on a provincial level, anyways.

However…Albertans remember the trainwreck that was the ANDP government under Rachel (Make it a Double) Notley, who was even more batshit crazy on the hooch than Federal CPC MP Michelle Rempel-Garner on a Friday night, with their wild tweeting.

The pair of them were good for some entertainment, now Garner settled down and Notley gone…the New Leadership under “Inshallah” Naheed - on a provincial side of things…Heather McPherson, holding the strongest NDP federal seat in Canada, overlapping in the University district in Edmonton with Nensh.

Back on point…

The birthing of a Union Based Party in the NDP grew under respect of Jack Layton, him still being the most respected and respectable of the federal leadership - especially with Tic Toc attention whore and sellout Jag Singh following…collapsing the party.

Why?

Because they’re already an organization where communications and messaging is easier than door-knocking for support and because the Unions have massive amounts of cash to throw around on trying to elect a government that can pay them even more money…not forgetting that Notley’s husband - Lou Arab - was senior communications for the CUPE.

Follow the dough, Joe!

Where, reports of over $10 Million is what the unions and Alberta NDP threw at the last provincial election - in a 10 month fear and smear campaign, with the help of AHS newly promoted “managers”, doing their damnedest to overthrow a conservative government, leading up to the election.

Under Notley, the managerial class didn’t just grow, it exploded.

Layers upon layers of administrators were added inside Alberta Health Services. Reports surfaced of managers working remotely, some allegedly from tropical locations, during CONVID - with both No Oversite and No actual staff to manage - while being on the Sunshine List - paid over $100k per year.

Rampant Corruption is what we’d seen throughout these last 6 years a lot due to their one taste of power through the Rachel NDP…to try and get another government that would promote supporters while padding their back hipsters…

So…when we look at the situation of unification throughout the province by the “New Democrats” marching alongside smaller ideological groups and pulling them all into a group under a single banner where Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is being hard pressed in the public sphere, with individuals that could otherwise not find employment separating bottles - because meritocracy is racist, or some shit - infiltrating government placement, union heads and above average wage paying gigs…it’s not shocking that they’ve been able expand their base.

We could throw the fact that the Liberals are paying off the Legacy Media to promote anti-Conservative messaging into all of this - because it definitely plays a part…but more important than even this is the association between what gasoline that taxpayer funding - under federal spends - have done to help throw gasoline on this dumpster fire.

You see…one of the groups that I never listed in the last post on this, that got a shit-ton of money from the feds is Egale.

Who has received over $10 Million of your hard earned taxes of the over $200 Million (from my last substack on this) to not just support all of the letters and numbers in the 2SLGBTQI community…they’re the ones who have Sued the Provincial Government for “Trans Rights”., where…to keep parental rights instead of ideological propaganda as common place in schools…the UCP had to flip the ‘Notwithstanding Clause’ bird (middle-finger) to the feds and the Court of the King’s Bench.

Unprecedented Attack…

Punching Down…

The incestuous political bedfellows:

Because many Albertans are clear about this:

They don’t want biological males competing in girls’ sports.

They don’t want shared bathrooms and changerooms to become political battlegrounds.

And they believe conversations around sexuality, especially involving elementary-aged children, belong first and foremost in the hands of parents.

For most families, this isn’t about hate.

It’s the preservation of traditional family values, privacy and protection.

But the feds fund it…because the Liberals are about uniting the divided through victim complexes, rather than around the common good of Canadians and our culture.

Spanning back to the early days of CONVID…

Then, Chief Medical Officer of Health - Deena (loves cutting her own bangs and cats but hates math) Hinshaw, was lockstep with the feds. During a pandemic, where they deemed businesses and their employees - not essential - seeing mass layoffs, company bankruptcies, people losing their homes and children their childhood experiences…she’d supported the ‘Black Lives’ protests in Canada - because this was healthy engagement…when earning a living and where children being educated and having childhood experiences…was deemed ‘High Risk’.

Current and then President of the Alberta Teachers Association - wanted to sue the government for letting children back in schools - without being mandated to wear masks…

And President of the Alberta Federation of Labour - Gil (couldn’t get enough donations to continue on with his bid to be NDP Leader in his campaign) McGowan…tried to organize a protest against the UCP where, 10s of 12 people showed up and Gil made New Media and Social Media headlines with this:

Honestly…we can’t broom this trash as fast as the feds and unions will fund it, against you and with your money.

Because political power often thrives on fragmentation.

Isolate groups.

Define them primarily by grievance.

Frame them as perpetually wronged.

Then promise protection in exchange for loyalty at the ballot box.

So…to answer the question - Where’s Nenshi and the NDP...

They’ve fallen off of the Trans-Wagon - for now…because, welp - kids are dead and a second incident propped up in the United States…

And because…it’s Black History Month:

That happens to overlap with Ramadan:

Because…victimhood and victimology is where they can find a base, over what’s actually going on in the country, through what their party promotes, their union based support and the feds.

