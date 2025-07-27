Over the past week, if you've been paying attention, you've probably noticed something disturbing and not just the double standards, but the increasingly unapologetic nature of them.

A Christian worship event, led by U.S.-based artist Sean Feucht, was disrupted by political hysteria. Concerts were canceled, smoke bombs were thrown into church gatherings, and organizers were fined $2,500 for holding an event in a church for not having a permit.

What’s the media response?

MAGA.

Trump.

As if that’s still relevant, let alone rational.

It’s become the go-to slur. MAGA now seems to mean, “anything I disagree with as a liberal must somehow be Donald Trump’s fault.”

Compare that with 21 months of pro-Gaza demonstrations, many of which openly sympathize with Hamas - a group officially designated as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government:

Where Christianity is not…

2023, when Hamas murdered 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in Israel, our streets have hosted protest after protest in support of the aggressors.

No smoke bombs. No fines. No outrage.

In fact, at one protest, masked demonstrators (a violation in itself) marched through malls yelling death threats. “I’ll plant you six feet deep” was one quote: and it took public outrage just to get an investigation started. No fine. No arrest. No accountability.

And when they burned the Canadian flag while chanting “Death to Canada”?

Still no police crackdowns.

No fines.

No raids.

No canceled permits.

The only thing handed out by police?

Coffee.

Literally…Toronto police were caught on video serving coffee to these demonstrators.

Meanwhile, politicians - from provincial MLAs to federal MPs - showed up in solidarity, donning keffiyehs, smiling for photos, and calling it “diversity.”

This, even after Trudeau had to cancel an event with Italys Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni due to a Pro-Palestine Protest:

This week, we learned that over $1 billion of taxpayer money went toward housing for people supporting a terrorist organization responsible for triggering a war…

While Christians were fined for singing in churches.

Let that sink in.

“Diversity is our strength,” they say - while 20% of Canada’s jobs are now held by temporary foreign workers, and our own youth face record unemployment.

Where’s the strength in that?

Let’s talk about Brampton, Ontario. If you're wondering where this leads, just search “A Brampton man” in Google News. Crime story after crime story.

Simply type, “A Brampton Man”, into your google and then look at the News Feed.

Brampton, as of the last full census, was already 59% immigrant. That was before Canada began bringing in over 1 million immigrants annually starting in 2021. It's not racist or xenophobic to point that out, it’s a demographic fact. But if you even whisper it, you'll be called every phobic name in the book

Meanwhile, you're expected to focus on Ukraine or Gaza, rather than your own safety or stability in your own community.

As a municipal candidate and data guy, I've dug into Calgary’s stats. According to the 2021 census, 33.3% of Calgary’s population were immigrants.

Not as high as Brampton, to be sure…

Since then, our population has exploded by 17.7% — and much of that growth has come through immigration.

If we combine that, our city could now be majority non-Canadian born. Again - not a judgment. Just an observation. But if Brampton is any preview of where this road leads, maybe it’s time to ask, are we planning for this shift responsibly?

Because what’s under attack here isn’t diversity - it’s our values. Canadian values. Judeo-Christian values. The foundations of law, liberty, and morality that shaped this nation.

Meanwhile, the values of failed, war-torn states are protected, platformed, and propped up with billions in federal funding while legacy media works overtime to silence you if you even question it.

When will enough be enough?

Because tolerance without boundaries isn’t strength; it’s surrender.

