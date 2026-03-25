When Did We Stop Trying?
The Big Picture
Writing articles like this, are not fun.
And then sitting through the voice rendering and assembling them into stream…even less so.
I’m not doing this because I don’t understand what’s happening…I’m doing this to try and raise awareness for others.
This one will drop hard, not because of entertainment value…because it’s something that a lot more Canadians need to be focused on.
Sit back for Today’s Big Picture.
For anyone that doesn't not know how the medical part works, do your research. There is a whole lot of suffering before the end happens - drowning while paralyzed. To me that is utterly horrid.