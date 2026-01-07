You may have to dig into your memory banks for Verna Yiu—if you’re even Albertan. If you’re from outside the province, you probably have no idea who she is. But her story gives you a pretty clear taste of what’s really going on in Alberta’s healthcare system.

Verna Yiu was the CEO of Alberta Health Services. You’d think that after spending six years running the province’s healthcare system, she might have developed some empathy for the people actually working on the front lines.

You’d be wrong.

Dr. Verna Yiu, who is now the current University of Alberta Provost, EPCOR board member, and all-around failure-forward success story, has just approved exceptional tuition increases (ETIs) that will make it dramatically more expensive to train the very healthcare workers Alberta desperately needs.

Let that sink in for a second.

Verna is the same person who couldn’t figure out how to add ICU beds during CONVID and fired Healthcare Workers for not getting the Jabs…is now making it harder for people to become nurses and teachers.

Because nothing says “I care about healthcare” like pricing the next generation out of the profession entirely.

The University of Alberta Board of Governors just approved “exceptional tuition increases” (ETIs) for specific graduate programs, pending final approval by Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education.

Here’s what they’re pushing through:

75% increase for both course-based and thesis-based master’s programs in Nursing

50% increase for master’s in school and clinical child psychology (Education)

20% increase for nursing PhD programs

All starting fall 2026. All for incoming students.

And the justification?

“Quality.”

And don’t even get me started on the Quality of our Provincial Healthcare - after we just witnessed a 44 year old patient drop dead after waiting for over 8 hours at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton, 2 days before Christmas.

Provost Verna, argues that these ETI revenues will fund “enhanced student services, Indigenous initiatives, and technology upgrades” to maintain program quality.

As in…we need more money because the government won’t give us enough, so we’re going to make students pay for it instead.

But let’s just compare that to Calgary…

While U of A is jacking up nursing tuition by 75%, University of Calgary is implementing:

2% increases for domestic students across 2024-27

4-6% increases for international students

0% increases for PhD and thesis-based master’s programs (frozen entirely)

The UofC faced the exact same budget pressures as UofA. The same flat provincial operating grants. The same economic headwinds.

They, with guidance from Verna, just chose not to obliterate their students in the process.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

One university is bleeding students dry.

The other is trying to keep education accessible.

Guess which one is run by the woman who failed spectacularly at managing healthcare for the province?

But let’s rewind to why Verna Yiu was actually fired from AHS in April 2022.

The official story was that it was “time for new leadership” and that the system was “shifting to pandemic recovery and renewal.”

Which is just pure political speak for her being an egregious bitch who sucked at her job. She couldn’t deliver ICU beds when during a “pandemic”…and despite government funding AHS for up to 1,491 ICU, AHS under Yiu’s leadership was only utilizing around 190 beds during late August 2021.

Then, when the fourth CONVID wave hit, suddenly more beds magically appeared, but always keeping the system in a “crisis” state.

Now…AHS was retroactively editing ICU bed numbers. Cheif Medical Officer of Health - for Alberta - Dr. Deena (hates math) Hinshaw even admitted in January 2022 that ICU bed numbers had been misreported.

When questioned on her failures…Verna came up with this →“It’s tragic that we are only able to keep pace with these sort of numbers because, in part, some of our ICU patients have passed away.”

However...the data showed there were hundreds of funded ICU beds sitting unused.

And the NDP Schtick at the time, pushed through social media - when they were the only ones allowed to talk about the scamdemic…“Ikea has a lot of beds, but no staff.”

NOW, Yiu is making it more expensive to train the staff we actually need.

You can’t make this shit up.

What makes this even more disgusting…she’s getting paid more than her ludicrous salary as CEO of AHS, with her positions at EPCOR and the UofA:

2016-2022 : CEO of AHS, compensation around $568,000-$574,000

Scandal : ICU bed misreporting, data manipulation, vaccine mandate controversies

April 2022 : Fired from AHS (officially “departed”), receives $574,000 severance

2023 : Appointed Provost and Vice-President Academic at University of Alberta

2023 : Appointed to EPCOR Board of Directors

Current estimated compensation: $650,000+ annually from UofA Provost role + EPCOR board fees

AYFKM?

While these are rough estimates going off of previous salaries for these positions…She failed upward, spectacularly!

Under her watch…they underutilized funded ICU beds, manipulated data, axed healthcare staff, people died…ultimately getting her fired.

And now…she’s squeezing nursing students for 75% tuition increases to “maintain quality.”

Here’s the part that should really piss you off, (maybe take a walk before reading the rest, massage that vein that is protruding from your temple)…

Because the University of Alberta is located in Edmonton’s strongest and safest NDP seats, both provincially and federally:

Federal : Edmonton Strathcona, held by Heather McPherson (NDP Party Whip)

Provincial : Edmonton-Strathcona, the previous seat held by NDP Premier Rachel Notley

Current ANDP Leader: Naheed Nenshi, Premier-hopeful

You Absolutely Know that they’re gunna blame Premier Smith and the UCP.

Not Verna Yiu.

Certainly not the University of Alberta Board of Governors.

Nor the provincial NDP who hired her into AHS in the first place.

It’ll be framed as “UCP underfunding education”…and used as fuel for the fire on the Recall Petitions for UCP MLAs, because the Union and NDP playbook is, “Never Let a Crisis go to Waste!”

We’re minutes to days away from students picketing at the UofA…where blowhard Nenshi will be out banging his drums about how he’s gunna ‘Fix Healthcare’ and how things are so unfair.

But the bottom line is that Verna Yiu’s failures with AHS are only perpetuated by her failure at the UofA.

And it’s Albertans that will continue to suffer from this and the backlash created by the NDP Union Party - because when there’s blood in the water - these sharks swarm!

I picked up on this story from ‘The Gateway’ - UofA student journalism, where they’ve been trying to sound the alarms…even into the President racking up 290% in Hospitality Expenses - while hosing students…

Because…while they may be short in memory and tempered in talk…I sures as to fuck am not!

I do sympathize with those who are being impacted.

We need Healthcare Workers and Nurses in the Province…

But wanted to fire off a few shots before this really hits legacy media with the fingers of accusation pointed at the UCP - with who is actually to blame, while questioning - Why Does Verna Yiu Hate Healthcare workers.

