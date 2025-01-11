If you haven’t heard about ICLEI…don’t feel bad.

Given the tsunami of scandals, that we’ve seen over the last decade(s), and the plethora of information that we’re buried under…it’s incredibly tough to keep up with it all.

However…if you’re wondering about how coincidental the green scam, zero emissions, solar/wind farms, densification…narratives have been popping up and been driven across Canada over the last short period of time…learning a little about ICLEI can lend some insight.

You see…another non-elected party that wants to rule you is ICLEI.

(I)nternational (C)ouncil for (L)ocal (E)nvironment (I)nitiatives…and if by just the name, it sounds like veganism on steroids…you’re warm, but there is still so much more to it.

ICLEI was founded over 30 years ago (1990) at the United Nations…which, in itself, should let you know that absolutely nothing good can come from this. Globalist parasites parties that want to shred healthy and functional western democracies that thrive under capitalism have and will continue to see ZERO benefit from global ideals.

We see the detriment that doing away with cheap Coal Energy…Ontario thrust into an energy recession under Kathleen Wynne…and how the Notley NDP did the same to Albertans, in their strapping us with $89 Billion in provincial debt.

And now we see this shift into solar and wind farms…

EV personal and public transport…

And Carbon Taxes to pontificate the lunacy.

Punishing people for heating their homes, in the inhospitable northern climates that we see, in Canada, is cruel. Forcing people into limited range vehicles and expensive transport, spending your hard earned money on their insanity is not what we all signed up for…

Or did we?

This is where it begins to get deep…and Laura Chambers - who will be at an event, in Calgary, on January 19th, 2025 - brought this up at Calgary City Hall:

Coming into a municipal election in Calgary, October 20th, 2025…and seeing what the current city council has purposely failed Calgarians on…Blanket Rezoning, EV Buses, Bicycle Lanes, Densification Programs…GLOBAL CLIMATE EMERGENCY…this will be important information in helping you select a candidate for your ward and the Mayor of Calgary, who is more interested in representing you and your community than a global scam.

You see…I can only scratch the surface of what a group called KicLEI - under Maggie Hope Braun, has taken the time to fully drill into and put in presentation format…so, I’d encourage you take some time and make it down to her presentation:

DATE: Jan 19 2025

TIME: 2pm

LOCATION: Habebe's Banquet Hall

ADDRESS: 2611 37 Ave NE #1, Calgary

SUGGESTED DONATION: $10 on site

POSTER to share

*RSVP: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ProjectYYC/KICLEI

Leave a comment