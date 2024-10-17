Over the last 3 weeks, I’ve been to the Calgary Courthouse 5x to watch 3 different hearings and of the 2 that I thought would be the greatest attention grabbers, received absolutely No Legacy Media…and didn’t even get much from the Alt-Media - being on the 2x Class Action Lawsuits against the Province of Alberta one on behalf of businesses and their loses during the illegal lockdowns during CONVID and today’s being about those who were Vaccine Injured - today’s actually including the Government of Canada, both Class Action Lawsuits by Rath and Company - Jeff Rath, Eva Chipiuk for the Plaintiffs.

Even appreciating the diplomacy scandal with Trudeau and India, Khalistan and Samidoun Terrorism in Canada, and the laughable bullshit spewed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, at the Hogue Inquiry on Foreign Interference, over the last 3 days…not one single legacy media could spare one single reporter, on a Class Action Lawsuit against the Province of Alberta and The Government of Canada (Yes, I know I’d said this already)…

Yet, on every media station, through newsprint and social media…the Legacy Press has been hammering hard on Premier Smith and the UCP government for causing delays in the NEW and Improved CONVID JABS!

They’ve been complacent with their sources of information - Lying Liberals and their Social Media Sensationalistic Doctors - paid for by both BigPharma and your Tax Dollars - regular salary plus a few spiffs from the pill guys, additional “grants”, for their combatting misinformation…and complicit by never taking a single moment to do anything that would resemble ‘Investigative Journalism’, regarding the Scamdemic nor the unsafe and ineffective jabs.

And you’d even think that because these 2 cases involve the Province of Alberta, the Liberals would be hard-pressing the UCP on them.

Nope.

Class Action Lawsuits regarding the Non-Pharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical interventions, still show that these last 4 years were a complete con, pushed by the Liberals…and right now, they aren’t doing so well in the polls.

Can’t be exposed for anything else right now…you see.

I am not going to make out that today was a massive day in the case, almost the only thing that got discussed was calendar days to discuss other calendar days in half-day proceedings, that may fall somewhere between the end of November and sometime in January.

Upon looking at some information regarding what may be discussed today…I’d believed there to be a Strike Motion (as in, kill the case), by both the Province and Feds.

In their part, the attorneys for the province are trying to again make the case that Alberta Health Services is Not the Province of Alberta and that the Plaintiffs are trying to sue the wrong entity.

When they’d tried this 2 weeks ago, in front of Justice Feasby, they were almost laughed out of the courtroom, Feasby stating that he was shocked that they’d try to make this case “with a straight face”.

Additional point raised on the strike motion is that the claim does not disclose a cause of action…which, we all know will be Fat Wads of Taxpayer Cash, handed out to people that were lied to about the jabs, got injured and disqualified from the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program, which is abysmal, at best.

Of the grossly under-reported SEVERE adverse reactions and only up-to-date to January 5th, 2024…11,702

Only 183 have actually been approved and only $14 Million has been paid out:

Of course these aren’t all from Alberta…but given the hinky stat keeping by both the Province and the Feds, both working to hide the actual damages caused by the jabs and bolster the risk of CONVID to encourage you to get MORE JABS…we don’t actually know what this number really is.

Not to mention, how many people will have DIED by the time these get fully added and assessed, given the slow rate of progress by the VISP to begin with and the fact that doctors weren’t able to, nor willing to, report all injuries as being caused by the jab.

Even when the news published that this poor, albeit healthy before the jab, Saskatchewan mother, died suddenly, within minutes of her booster shot…

They still claim that this was all one large coincidence and absolutely couldn’t have come from the “Leading Cause of Coincidence”, over the last 4 years.

Unlike the Business Class Action Lawsuit - specific to Alberta, this one may be replicated in other provinces against their Healthcare Service Provider as well as again, to the Government of Canada.

And given that the under-reporting factor on injuries is MASSIVE, once one of these goes through, the provinces will fall like dominoes, clamoring for their pieces of the pie, being more of your taxpayer money, as Canada dives deeper into financial despair and complete ruin.

Somebody had asked me - not today - why I want to see the government have to pay out in massive lawsuits…and my answer to them, I’m guessing is one of the other reasons that no press wanted to attend today…is because of the harms caused to those who never needed them, were threatened and coerced, bribed and shamed into taking them - by at least being forced to admit these injuries and try to compensate these lives.

In attendance today, one such victim - named on the case - Carrie Sakamoto.

And while she looked in good spirits with those of us (only partially shown), to support her in a group pic:

A once happy and healthy, vibrant wife and mother, has had her life irreparably destroyed by the vaccines.

She is only one…one of many who have had to alter their lives, quit their jobs, be on social assistance, died and even offered MAiD because of their Adverse Reactions to the Vaccines.

We need to make them whole again.

That’s why!

In the province of Alberta…if you know of or are somebody who has suffered due to the financial impacts to your business caused by the lockdown measures, or have suffered an injury from the COVID Vaccinations - please see the information on how you can become a part of these cases:

Business →Here

COVID-19 Vaccine Injury →Here

More information on Carrie Sakomoto →Here

