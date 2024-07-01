So…last night I’d dropped this stack:

Which talked about the Pride Parade being Cancelled, due to a street full of terrorists…

And given the number of supporting Liberals of Pride Day, Week, Month…Rainbow Flags and Crosswalks…and given the number of Politicians that are members or at least honorary members of the LGBTQ2+IA Community…

And with our Dipstick PM taking every opportunity to thumb his nose at the balance of Canadians in mentioning the alphabets as being the anointed…

There has been ZERO Backlash, when the terrorist supporters moved in and laid boot to ass on the Final Day of Pride Month, shutting down their festivities.

Strange hey?

When their 2 favorite groups collide in the streets…not a word of dissent spoken.

However…I think I may have an explanation for this.

In Canada, up to 2021…4.9% of the population, which had more than doubled since 2001 are Muslims:

Which makes up over 2 Million Muslims in Canada…where as in the LGBTQ+ community, there are only around 1 Million:

So…it all boils down to, at very least…and partially…the size of the voter base.

Appeasing 2 Million is better relations than pandering to 1 Million…but I believe that there is more.

Going to add to the possible explanation here, without making generalities…

There are a lot of Gay Conservatives.

I know some of them and not only are they Conservative…I’d almost put them as MORE Conservative than I am, on some scales. In this, they aren’t necessarily supportive of the Pride Pandering and all of the Rainbowities…because celebrating their sex isn’t high on their list of priorities.

Addition to this…a lot of them believe that everything past the LGB(T)…may not be supporting the same values as well as may have hijacked the movement into becoming more grotesque and sullying the entire ideas behind their community.

I’ve seen posts where gay women, are completely enraged by the whole LGBTQ2+IA…and for reasons like the following…

When they used to go out to Lesbian Bars, to meet up with other Gay Women…these have become overrun with men, dressed up as women, who identify as Lesbians…ie, they are STRAIGHT Men in Dresses.

Add to this, when going through dating apps, it’s become a similar movement. When they just want to meet another gay woman, they are faced with dudes who “identify” as women, who claim to be Lesbians as well.

Add to this, the whole Women’s Rights Movement being set back boys pretending to be girls, competing in sports, where women now have to compete against Men, who strap down their package to fit into gymnastics or swimming gear, on basketball courts or in rugby, running and cycling.

Add to this…like a lot of straight women, they’d prefer to not see penises inside of their washrooms and changerooms.

Add to this…they never asked for tampons to be put into men’s bathrooms and some are generally confused as to why MEN’S bathrooms have Free Menstrual Support, where women’s bathrooms do not.

The Cheese has slid off the cracker and the further into lunacy this dives…the more people that are moving away from supporting the Alphabet Groups and like a lot of the rest of us, just want to be Left Alone!

Who can blame them?

For Muslims…supporting gays is fundamentally against their religious principles…and stoning people to death for not abiding by these is still seemingly common practice…where in relation to Gays, throwing them off of buildings seems to be their methodology in coming to terms with the idea.

How these 2 groups aligned to begin with is still and will likely always be a mystery to me…but at least I have a good understanding why there hasn’t been so much as a sternly worded Tweet from the least competent Prime Minister in the History of Canada, if not the history of the world.

While those included in the rainbow groups are a voter base…this base is shrinking due to their pushing it to levels of insanity…where the Muslim Population is Growing Exponentially due to their massive and unsustainable immigration policies…

And even the Liberals know better than to bite the hands that feeds them the most.

Right?

