Last evening, parts of Alberta, were absolutely lambasted with torrential rain and hail ranging from dime sized to tennis balls, of course causing some major damage and a lot of what I’d seen was predominantly NE and NW Calgary - NE to SE having seen the most amount of damage over the most recent years.

Now…

Given that I’m supposed to be out on a course next Friday and the fact that we’d had the children and grandchildren over this weekend, we’d paid attention to the weather forecast for the weekend and days ahead, setting up outdoor activities and the kiddie pool for the girls. In addition to this, my water allowance day - Saturday, (due to the continuation of the outdoor water restrictions in Calgary), of course I wanted to make sure that if I was going to water, that it was not going to be raining throughout the weekend…why buy the cow when the milk is for free?

Anyways…having looked at the 7 day forecast, there was rain on the calendar for Monday, approximated to be around 10mm…and if I was to be totally honest with you, I don’t know how long or how heavy it would need to rain to generate 10mm, but I can tell you what we seen last night was greatly in excess of this amount, especially given that we’d received an Emergency Alert via SMS messaging about Very Large Hail.

Given my recollection of the previous forecast of 10 mm of rain, this alert seemed a lot odd, but there was also a substantial difference between what was forecasted and what became reality.

Meteorology, I can appreciate has come a long way from when weathermen were routinely mocked by not even being close on their forecasts to now, when we see estimated highs being very close or snow/rain forecasted days ahead to be relatively accurate, it really makes you wonder how they managed to get this so wrong.

If you find this a little odd, it may leave you to wonder why is this all happening?

From the Smith Townhall, there were some questions around contrails but the conversation was short and ended up with the Premier mentioning that the Cloud Seeding that she is aware of - not so much of other chemicals being sprayed into the sky - is a Federal Program and she’d even gone so far as to mention that because of the hail damages in NE Calgary a few years back, that these programs may not be working out the way they were initially intended. Number of people shocked because the feds can’t manage Mother-Nature should be ZERO, given their commitment to reducing climate change is to tax Canadians into poverty to be a global thermostat.

Above the fact that no reasonable person would assume this strategy to be effective, here we are, left to question is this another one of those botched programs resulting in worsening the situation.

Flight patterns available, superimposed on this weather system seemingly indicate that there was some mitigation attempts to lessen the impact of this storm, viewed here:

This taken 9 minutes after I’d received the above emergency alert:

Emergency Alert - 7:42

Flight Pattern Post - 7:51

Of course, it took longer than this 9 minutes to seed, but did this cloud seeding actually ADD to the magnitude of the storm that we’d seen instead of lessening it? And I think this is the question that we really need to ask.

I mean, it’s been over the last few years when another Federal Program came out with the messaging of, “Imagine how much worse things would have been, if we didn’t”, of course in reference to the jabs…but also, remembering back to earlier this year when parts of the UAE were flooded because of a botched cloud seeding program:

Since the implementation of these cloud seeding strategies to help eliminate these issues as well as a way of dealing with wildfires, where seeding can actually increase wet or dry period, we’ve been seeing a lot more wildfires due to drought, a lot more drought but yet with a lot higher frequency of these massive storms and great big balls of hail clobbering communities, punching holes in vinyl siding, ripping rooftops off, busting windshields, ruining vegetable and flower gardens, completely…

It may seem a little tinfoil hatted to believe that these storms may have been caused by the cloud seeding or worsened…it might be along the same lines to believe that the forest fires are also a result of the federal failures or maybe even the damages caused at the Federally Run Calgary International Airport…

Should leave us all to question, if these programs actually do work, why aren’t they working?

Or, are these just all a coincidence?

