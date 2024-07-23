It’s been a busy few weeks for me…so, I’ve a lot to get caught up on with posting and information…
I may even come across as a little spammy over the next short period of time because there is just this much to cover…but, since I have a lot of paying subscribers and others that just want to be in the know, I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do!
A few weeks to a month and a half ago, I’d too started to hear about the rumblings of the 1905 Committee…and at first, never really paid much mind.
From here…rumblings seemed to turn into genuine concern as others hammered my inbox harder than Rachel Notley’s liver.
As luck would have it…at the I Am Albertan Launch Party last night, I finally met up with Nadine Wellwood, 1905 Committee founder:
I was first connected with Nadine on LinkedIn, when I was still allowed on the platform. Thought she had a great voice and some great messaging to follow.
As opportunity happened…I introduced myself, asked her a few questions and then invited her to a Livestream on what the 1905 Committee is all about.
She Accepted!
I’m still working out the details for day and time…might be as soon as Thursday, may not be until next week…
Until then, you can get caught up to what the 1905 committee is →Here, and if you have any questions you’d like to ask, drop them into the comments below, or join in on the conversation through X, Facebook or Youtube when we’re chatting.
Looking forward to hearing a lot more about what Nadine has to say and where 1905 is heading.
I get regular emails from 1905 and all they seem to do is slam Danielle. While I'm not going to fan-girl over her, I believe she's doing a decent job so far. It can't be easy working at cross purposes to the Kenney crew which I believe is alive and well and looking to replace her. I replied to all the 1905 emails asking what the end goal is and have yet to get an answer. In my not-so-humble opinion, all they want to do is slam her and sow division in the UCP ranks. If Nadine's goal is to hold Danielle's feet to the fire, why wouldn't she advocate for something positive instead of constantly slamming her for something she hasn't done. How do we really know that Danielle isn't working behind the scenes and can't speak publicly YET to a lot of this stuff? I get a really bad feeling from this 1905 group, I can't wait to hear what she has to say for herself. I wonder if this is simply a case of sour grapes after she was disqualified by what she said about the Vitamin I, jailing pastors, Putin, etc. As much as I might agree with some of what she said, when running for public office, you just can't shoot your mouth off. It would be detrimental to the party and just imagine the field day Ragin' Rachel would have had! She would have had to hold an emergency press conference from rehab!
For the commentors only;
The only trains we, the west need are to the Hudson's Bay if not pipelines. Nothing passenger. That, is actually WEF.
carbon capture is horseshit waste of funds. Again WEF.
Federalism is horseshit. Again WEF/UN.
If you want to continue paying for Laurentia you want zero change.
So yes, a leadership review is in order.
I'll remind you of the fake pysop Coutts trail. Bureauceatic bs for answers.
The only reason the NDP got voted in was because of Redford' faux paux.
That is a terminal never again.
Be sure, there will be a review.
And wake the fuck up.
Already.
Or has the vax weakened your reason and logic?
I want all my taxes reduced, dropped and kept in Alberta or my pocket.
I do not want a federalist in charge.
Period.