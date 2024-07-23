It’s been a busy few weeks for me…so, I’ve a lot to get caught up on with posting and information…

I may even come across as a little spammy over the next short period of time because there is just this much to cover…but, since I have a lot of paying subscribers and others that just want to be in the know, I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do!

A few weeks to a month and a half ago, I’d too started to hear about the rumblings of the 1905 Committee…and at first, never really paid much mind.

From here…rumblings seemed to turn into genuine concern as others hammered my inbox harder than Rachel Notley’s liver.

As luck would have it…at the I Am Albertan Launch Party last night, I finally met up with Nadine Wellwood, 1905 Committee founder:

I was first connected with Nadine on LinkedIn, when I was still allowed on the platform. Thought she had a great voice and some great messaging to follow.

As opportunity happened…I introduced myself, asked her a few questions and then invited her to a Livestream on what the 1905 Committee is all about.

She Accepted!

I’m still working out the details for day and time…might be as soon as Thursday, may not be until next week…

Until then, you can get caught up to what the 1905 committee is →Here, and if you have any questions you’d like to ask, drop them into the comments below, or join in on the conversation through X, Facebook or Youtube when we’re chatting.

Looking forward to hearing a lot more about what Nadine has to say and where 1905 is heading.

Leave a comment