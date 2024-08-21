As some of you are aware, I’ve decided to run for City Council, with the A Better Calgary Municipal Party.

If you live in Calgary, you already know why…but here’s a few of the reasons, anyways.

Prioritizing Rainbow Crosswalks over Fixing Potholes; Restrictions on Water due to maintenance failures that span back a decade; Blanket Rezoning, while our current infrastructure cannot handle the existing; $5 Million spent on a new city slogan, that takes away from the true spirit of the Greatest Show on Earth - Calgary as Stampede City - vs - Blue Sky City; Continuous raises in City Taxes, with no benefits to show; Climate Emergency; “Defund the Police”, councilors and mayor;

Basically…Calgary is becoming unrecognizable under what started through Nenshi slinking his way in as a conservative and has carried out through the Gondek rein of lunacy. Higher Crimes, homelessness, druggies zombified and taking over the core.

Our city crumbles while they focus on vanity projects that have lent nothing to the world class city, entrusted to them.

Moving along…

In the previous election, we’d seen over $1.7 million dollars spent by Calgary’s Future to place candidates on council, including the Mayor. They openly brag about this as well as threaten their current picks with a “do as we say or we’ll replace you”, message delivered by their purple haired Muppet mascot:

They are lead by Alex…

Who has been president of the Calgary District Labour Council (union), as well as is the former president of the NDP of the Calgary Currie NDP:

It’s shameful the lies that Alex and his band of woke try to spin on their site: calgarysfuture.ca, because they’ve actually formed more of a Municipal Party than have a Third Party Advertiser, in hand selecting and supporting candidates, collecting money from unions (6 in total), and running their own platform…while they don’t want anybody else to organize through the Municipal Party system introduced by the UCP government under Bill 20.

They have a petition on their website to this exact effect:

Of course…this petition will do absolutely nothing as even to be introduced into legislature, all signatures have to be ink - signed in person…but, this is a great way for them to gather support and spread their messages.

Over this last summer, when hundreds of Calgarians lined up at city hall to stand up against Blanket Rezoning…they were spreading messages in support - of course along the lines of their NDP parents, asking you to send an email to council to thank them for making this happen:

Giving Passing Grades to all who supported this, from City Council, despite Calgarians not wanting to see this, who they worked to have placed on council:

Mocking those that didn’t:

And shaming others who were more virulent in support of the voices of Calgarians:

Does this seem like a TPA or an actual Municipal Party?

Exactly…

While I have no idea of what their plans for the next municipal election are…I have little doubt that they will be trying to put a finger on the scale to tip the balance of democracy in favor of more NDPesque Council Members.

So…

It’s only now that we have a way to combat them, through a Common Sense and Fiscally Responsible Municipal Party - A Better Calgary.

This is still going to take a lot of work and we’re going to need a lot of support. Where the hand-selected Calgary’s Future were gifted with $1.7 million in finances…we’re not a party beholden to, nor funded by unions. We’ve got to do this the hard way.

That means…we need Members and Founding Members and Corporate Sponsors.

We need people in the city who want to be a part of this change.

We need your support.

We Need YOU!

Board meetings will be coming up in September…so, if you are in the Calgary Area, please attend one and see if there is anything that you can do to restore Calgary from broke and woke, into the world Class City that we all once new.

Become a member of the party, because, the cost of democracy is a minimum $10 to become a member: Link

Or, $100 to become a founding member: Link

And help choose me for Ward 4, or the A Better Calgary Member Candidate in your area.

Or…if you’re not in Calgary, please do me a huge favor and pass this email along to your friends in the city because they deserve to see how our current council was Selected, Not actually Elected.

I do appreciate your support!

