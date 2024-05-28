Federal polling still shows that no matter how much of our taxpayer money get’s heaped onto the inferno that is our current economy…not on fire in the good way…that neither the Liberals nor NDP are getting any traction from it.

So when drumming up abortion rights, as the liberals have been trying and the NDPs still blaming Galen Weston for the high costs of groceries failed to swing any seats…it seems as though the next plan is to realize the human capital of people who came into Canada, illegally, convert them into citizens and hope to swing some ridings back.

You heard it…

The Unions are stepping in as advocates demanding “regularization”, of “undocumented workers”.

By regularization, they mean, grant immediate citizenship for these people…who would be able to vote in up and coming elections.

Sure…nobody wants to see exploitation of workers in Canada…but we don’t actually know how large of an issue this is…nor if it’s an actual issue…and how this even relates to the rest of the alphabet community, is far and beyond me.

But if we were to even just go along with this as an idea…fast tracking citizenship…what would it actually mean to Canadians by way of an actual number?

They don’t actually know…

The estimate is somewhere between 20k and half a million?

What?

How is this even possible?

Trudeau spent almost all of the previous Trump presidency and about half of the Biden, welcoming illegal border crossers, only shutting down this pathway only last year.

10s of thousands of people crossed through…and when the got into Canada, instead of any serious vetting process…RCMP were used as porters to help carry luggage, get these people loaded into buses, taken to airports and dropped off at the destination of their choice.

And nobody was keeping track of the numbers.

Previous reporting on this showed that these people were taught how to game the welfare systems in Canada…by the same information that told them where to cross into Canada…and now, we are potentially paying each one of them, $224/day as a living allowance for room and food, where their food budget alone is $84/day.

$84/day for food?

If I used Skip the Dishes or ate out at The Keg, everyday…I’d still probably struggle with being able to spend through this budget…and while I can appreciate that groceries have skyrocketed…when my kids were at home, myself and the wife both working, we were only able to afford about $250-$300/week for our family of 4. This is 3 days of what each migrant gets by way of allowance.

$224/day works out to be a $81,760/year.

Where…the Average Working Canadian makes about $20k-25K, less:

How much consideration is taken into this…where we see people illegally in Canada, getting a higher living standard than Canadians, at the cost of people who are struggling to make ends meet, pay for their heating and mortgage/rent and are lining up at food banks to the tune of 2 Million/month?

And then to have advocacy for them, by the unions, demanding that we make them citizens…without knowing how many there actually are?

Degentrification, overpopulation and regularization…only serve one purpose.

Where if you can’t buy your way through another election…you just add in more people who can swing ridings for you.

Hard to believe that there are people what we’re even seeing anymore, isn’t it?

