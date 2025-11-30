Have you ever wondered why millions of Canadians suddenly believe the exact same things and all at the exact same time?



You turn on the TV.

That familiar theme music starts.

Your shoulders drop.

Your guard comes down.



And before the anchor even speaks - you’re already being programmed. This isn’t conspiracy theory.



This is science they never taught you. Every major Canadian network - CBC, CTV, Global, Citytv - opens their newscasts with almost identical background tones.



I ran the audio through a custom created spectrum analyzer and here’s what I found in the first 3 minutes (the part that plays before you can change the channel) - A carrier tone locked at 101.9 Hz (felt in your chest, linked in sound-healing circles to “heart coherence” and emotional trust)



A slow binaural sweep from 1 Hz → 4.25 Hz (deep delta → low theta)



That exact range is the same one used in:

Yoga Nidra “non-sleep deep rest” protocols

Lucid-dream induction tracks

Clinical trauma-release therapy (TRE, somatic experiencing)



Translation: the music alone is pulling your brain into a half-asleep, hyper-suggestible state where critical thinking shuts off and emotional compliance switches on. This is modern Pavlov’s bell, but instead of salivating dogs, we now have obedient voters. They studied this for decades - sentence structure with deliberate pauses

Repetition of trigger phrases (“safe and effective,” “experts say,” “the science is settled”).



Rising intonation that mimics a parent calming a frightened child;



All layered on top of those delta/theta beats.



You feel calm.

You feel safe.

You feel like the people on screen care about you.



That feeling isn’t love.



That’s engineered trance and the craziest part is that it works best on people who think they’re too smart to be influenced. The higher your IQ, the more you trust the source (“It’s the CBC, they wouldn’t lie”).



The lower the IQ, the more the raw emotional entrainment works.



Together...they create one giant, synchronized hive mind.



This isn’t left vs right.



This is top vs bottom.



They don’t need guards or guns when they control the frequency your brain runs at every night at 6 p.m.



Wake up before the next chime.



Or not...you know...whatever, man.

