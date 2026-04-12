What if everything you’ve been told about Alberta right now, is technically true...
and completely misleading at the same time?
This one ran longer than planned, I’ll make no apologies.
I put in 24 hours total (research + production) because this story - the NDP playbook, union influence, and the Altar of Ideology - needed to be told properly.
If you invest the time to listen, I’m confident you’ll agree that my every hour spent on putting this together, is worth your every minute spent watching it.
Awesome listen. Thx again for all your hard work
Very well done