Listen, I’m not going to pretend to know what is going on with the wars in the Middle East and I’m also not going to pretend to care…

So don’t bother giving me your thoughts on it. I’m not interested.

Feel free to call me callous if you like, I just firmly believe that Canada has enough of it’s own problems to worry about instead of figuring out wars that have spanned generations - on the other side of the planet.

But somehow, no matter how far we are from the conflict, these foreign wars keep bleeding into Canadian institutions...and now, right into your kids’ classrooms.

John Rustad - the Former BC Conservative leader, just posted about this latest instalment:

The BC Teachers’ Federation - the BCTF - has passed a motion to support BDS...the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement...“in solidarity with Palestine.”

Yes.

The same BCTF that helped bankroll the Alberta teachers’ strike to the tune of a cool $1 million is now proudly announcing it’s in the boycott business too - this time by way of a “historic” political motion at its 2026 AGM and a $50,000 donation to UNRWA.

Apparently, this is what passes for education now.

So…what is BDS anyways, you ask?

BDS - Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions - is a global political campaign aimed at isolating Israel economically, culturally and diplomatically until it meets a moving list of demands on Palestinian rights and statehood.

I drilled into this so you wouldn’t have to…but it reads like this:

Boycott Israeli goods, institutions and sometimes even artists and academics;

Push organizations and funds to divest from Israeli companies or companies that do business with Israel;

Advocate sanctions against Israel at the state and international level;

Whether you see it as principled activism or targeted economic warfare, one thing is clear - it is not neutral and it is not non-political.

It is a highly charged, deeply divisive geopolitical campaign.

Now ask yourself why a Canadian teachers’ union is making this a priority in 2026.

This isn’t about teaching kids to read, write or do math.

This is about making sure teachers feel heroic, righteous and radical - while they stand in taxpayer-funded buildings, on taxpayer-funded salaries, turning schools into extensions of their political campaigns.

For the vast majority of students, those buttons - “BDS Saves Kids” - will mean absolutely nothing.

Most couldn’t find Gaza on a map without labels.

But they’ll understand one thing…their teachers have picked a side in a foreign war and they’re wearing their allegiance on their lanyards.

Welp…

Unions Gonna Union - and again, they’re doing it with your money.

Union dues are Not a tax that Canadians agreed to pay - but in the public sector, as these are taxpayer funded jobs and tax-refundable dues…we all pay them.

And now, they’re using that money not just for bargaining but for overt ideological campaigns - DEI, BDS, anti-colonial activism, climate strikes and of course - trying to topple the UCP government in Alberta in union with the Alberta Federation of Labour.

While they wrap it all in the language of “justice” and “human rights” so that anyone who questions it can be smeared as heartless, racist or ignorant.

Meanwhile, parents are left wondering why their kids can’t get basic supports but somehow there’s always money for banners, buttons and international “solidarity.”

Meanwhile, in Canada Right Now:

Roughly 35% of Canadian children are living in poverty or are food-insecure;

Classrooms are bursting at the seams thanks to mass, unsustainable immigration that the liberals refuse to slow down;

In Calgary, a public school literally banned kids from the cafeteria for a month to accommodate Ramadan fasting - making non-fasting students eat elsewhere for the full lunch hour;

Provinces are scrambling just to keep up with basic classroom capacity, support staff and mental health services;

But sure...let’s have teachers’ unions devote their AGM time and your union dues to a boycott campaign on the other side of the planet.

Why are Canadian Children being dragged into and weaponized in these religious and ideological wars?

Do you remember growing up as a child in Canada and what that used to look like?

Remember when we used to hear about starving children and learned some compassion as a lesson from that?

Remember walking around with a UNICEF Box around your neck at Halloween?

And that was it?

We went to school. We met friends. We learned.

We still had diversity then…

But now, this shifting into full on activism is completely taking over on subjects most parents object to…and kids can’t learn because 35% of the children in their classes anchor down the entire grade by not even being able to speak either one of Canada’s official languages.

I get it…parents are working 3 jobs just to try and pay their mortgage, keep the heat and lights on, while still struggling through groceries…

But we’ve got to start paying attention to what is happening inside of our schools.

What will Canada look like after a full generation has gone through this indoctrination and activism?

Can you imagine?

Or do you even want to?

Yes…this one, is a BC problem.

Yes…John Rustad is the MLA that is trying to get this out there.

But are we going to wait until this crosses into our province? Our Schools?

Before we start taking a stand?

It’s seriously time we started fighting Fire with Fire…because if we’re not protecting our next generation, who will?

Leave a comment