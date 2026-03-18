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Bob Bichen's avatar
Bob Bichen
4h

Rustad is not NDP; he's the former leader of the Conservative (opposition) Party.

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6 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
Ruth's avatar
Ruth
3h

Supports UNRWA? That supported Hamas in the attacks??😳

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