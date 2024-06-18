The Capital Gains Tax that the Liberals are rolling out…is being done under the guise of “Fairness for Every Generation”.

But what does this fairness actually mean?

Let’s dive in…

Almost exactly 1 year ago, to the day…the liberal government tried to EXTORT money out from both Google and Facebook so that they’d be forced to hand over some cash to the failing legacy media. There’d only be select groups that would actually receive the cash and of course CBC was to get the lions share.

An Act respecting online communications platforms…that was supposed to:

“Enhance fairness in the Canadian digital news market.

Of these 2 Multibillion platforms that the libs tried to extort, only google seemingly caved whereas Zuckerberg told Trudeau to pound sand.

I have some theories as to why google caved…thus the use of the word ‘seemingly’, and it goes like this…

Last year, more people became aware of CBCs revenues and funding, when Elon labeled them as State Media - or propaganda. This resulted in CBC throwing a hissy fit in order to try and clear this moniker. They actually quit posting on Twitter (not then X), but realized that without being able to have exposure through Musks’ platform…they’d lost massive amounts of people that would even see their “News”, even if only to completely ratio almost everything that they’d posted.

Now, their earnings are posted online and as you can see, in a quarterly report…they aren’t ‘seemingly’ 100% fully funded by Government AKA TAXPAYER money…so they claim that they absolutely cannot be propaganda.

Seemingly…because while they do indicate that they do have a revenue stream, in addition to ripping off TAXPAYERS…the Government of Canada ALSO buys advertising space from CBC.

You know who else get’s a huge chunk of change for Advertising from Canadian Taxpayers?

If you guessed both Google and Facebook, you’d be correct.

So…my theory goes like this.

After the Zuck told Trudeau to, ‘Fuck Right Off’…Trudeau sweetened the pot for Google in a commitment to grease their palms with more in advertising by the exact amounts that Google would be giving BACK to the Canadian Government, under the guise of C-18.

They would then, take this revenue…feed it BACK to CBC as a Third Revenue Stream, with the absolute MAJORITY of it coming from Taxpayers.

Even with this additional revenue, CBC has been cutting jobs…laying off 600 people, right before Christmas, 2023.

How does fairness come into this?

Here’s what this has done to Corus Entertainment, over the last year…

Completely Decimated them by 88.28%.

Without their viewership from Facebook…and because they are completely partisan hacks…nobody is even paying attention. Because of this…their revenues are continuing to tank and thusly their worth on the stock market to follow right along.

Corus owns:

And just last week, had to fire 35 employees in Alberta, BC and Ontario:

While CBC - Taxpayer funded Propaganda gets money to keep them afloat…other companies are taking a massive hit…while we continue to get screwed out of more money.

This is what Liberal Fairness looks like.

Taxpayers taking in the backside…so that the liberals can look moderately less incompetent.

How well will this fairness play out for Canadians with their new Fairness for Every Generation Tax work out?

We’re unfortunately going to see a lot more Canadians being Corused out of their savings…so that the Liberals get to have a new slogan.

Aren’t you getting tired of this shit already?

Anyways…just thought I’d bust this out for ya.

