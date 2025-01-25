Hot off of the Alberta Provincial Presses, in a moment we’ve already been waiting for, the Dr. Gary Davidson Report has just been published for public consumption.

A full 269 Pages, jam packed, with the Provincial Health Failures, during the pandemic response.

Unlike the NCI and independent studies where we’ve been privy to harms caused by both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions, this is now a Government Based Report, for the Province of Alberta, analyzing 9 key areas that could use a lot more attention.

And while I don’t want to sensationalize the findings and will take some time to go through this, a lot more thoroughly over the coming days, a large takeaway from the report is:

Stop jabbing the kids!!

As only one of the recommendations and conclusions, reached.

Of course there are more, dealing specifically with the Vaccines experimental gene therapies.

Others including:

“Opting out of Federal Health Policy until Provincial Due Process has been Satisfied”.

The buck had been passed, by way of blame, throughout last few years of harms caused to Albertans and Canadians by both Provincial Health Service Providers, Alberta Health Services, the Government of Alberta, The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Government of Canada…

Truthful information shared very sparingly, or completely withheld.

And what the report shows is what a lot of us had seen during the rollout of these jabs and their continued requirement for Boosters, based on ‘wanning’ protective periods.

Only elderly people with multiples of preexisting health conditions were ever at risk; The Jabs were Never Safe; nor, Effective; Children were never at risk; meaning, They never should have been put in harms way to begin with.

It is quite the damming report and while the legacy media will most likely ignore the bulk of it, Liberals with their hands full - scrambling to try and not be completely eradicated in the next federal election, the Experts that lead us into this hellscape redirecting blame or circling the wagons in attempts to shirk responsibility…

It’s important to note that, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, now Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) - in the Trump Administration, is one of the members of this Task Force.

Lending weight to the other contributors, reviewers and authors of this report.

Please take some time to go through the report, found →Here

And together we can continue to bust through this information, together…so we can address and work to hold those accountable for this travesty on a:

What did they know?

&

When did they know it?

Basis.

“COVID is OVER”, some will say, in trying to shut down conversations in attempts to shirk their complicity and responsibility for perpetuating the fraud and crimes committed against the Global Population.

And while this is true, we must still reach to hold them accountable and work at reassembling what they’ve recklessly destroyed.

