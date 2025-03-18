Honestly, I didn’t think there’d be a leader less impressive than Justin Trudeau.

It never occurred to me that somebody could be more embarrassing.

Sure…I was concerned that we’d elected Carbon Tax Carney carrying his portfolio of Climate Grift.

But who could have foreseen how badly this would play out, before the rubber even met the road.

In a CPAC Presser today, really his first time talking and taking questions…it was a complete and unmitigated disaster.

From insulting some of the Liberal Loving Press - Rosemary Barton, completely dodging questions about his “Holdings” and this possible being “a conflict of interest”…right through to defending his New Take on Carbon Tax, stating that it will be an important measure to trade with our Newest Friend - The European Market.

It isn’t now…but Mark Speculates that it Will Be in the future so he is going to punish ‘Prepare’ businesses for when this happens by punishing them NOW!

You see…Mark is all tough talk now, with the United States:

But when Trump had first threatened to Tariff Canada - he up and moved Brookfield Asset Management from Canada to NY.

As in, when Trump had first called Canada the 51st state and threatened tariffs…Carney cut bait and swam!

And then he lied about it:

Sure…he did go have some meetings with members with our “European Allies”, (watch for this phrase, it’s going to be thrown around with reckless abandon over the next coming months), notably Emmanuel Macron:

Awwwwww…

Isn’t that sweet?

Anyways…it’s not like he came back with any trade deals. He’s just sure that he can include Macron on the Carbon Tax Grift and force the European Union, into this lunacy.

He’s probably not wrong, too.

But let’s face it…if Canada was already tight with our “European Allies” (see, told ya), why aren’t they already buying from us?

Does anybody believe that the Euro Area is going to start buying an addition 73% of our business, that we’d lose by trading with the United States, if we charged them more for products due to a Carbon Tax?

Carney is taking over for Trudeau…who, was instructed by Carney to tell 5 European Countries that we couldn’t sell them LNG.

Carney is now going to convince them that buying LNG from us, with a Carbon Tax, is a good deal for them?

AYFKM?

Germany, Greece, Ukraine, Poland and Latvia - who wanted our LNG are already buying it from somebody else…probably the UAE…where Brookfield Asset Management invests in oil.

Honestly…

I can’t believe that this guy failed his way forward to being the Prime Minister of Canada. It really is worse than following the Trudeau Legacy.

