Building a Stronger Canadian Economy, by 2 measures is excluding Western Canada…under Mark Carney and Team Canada.

First…directly towards Alberta - where Mark Carney has intentions of keeping the Emissions Regulations on our Energy Production, hampering the LARGEST part of the Alberta Economy and GDP - drilling for oil and gas.

Where Premier Smith has already secured contracts outside of the United States - diversifying our customer base - and diplomatically worked with the Trump administration to not be hammered by the 25% blanket tariffs that they’d decided to impose - only 10% on Alberta O&G sector.

These Emissions Cap, doubled down on by Mark Carney could eliminate up to 54,400 jobs by 2032 and impact our GDP by $20.5 Billion per year.

Eastern Canada, still embroiled in chants of “Team Canada” and booing the American National Anthem at Hockey Games, continue to state that '“It’s Not Alberta’s Oil, it’s Canada’s”, especially when they wanted to hammer the United States by throwing Alberta under the bus to try and save their own industries…

But now that Mark Carney has imposed this Emissions Cap, where the hell is ‘Team Canada’, with their “It’s our oil” rant?

Nowhere to be found…that’s where.

But wait…it gets worse!

You see…you may have missed it, but just last week, China hammered tariffs on Canadian Products in retaliation to the the EV tariffs that the Liberals put on Chinese manufactured EVs.

Slapping a 100% tariff on Canola Oil, canola meal cakes and pea imports…Western Canadian Prairie Products…but only 25% on Aquatic Products, from the East and West Coasts.

Where the hell is Team Canada on this?

Crickets…that’s where.

Because their industry isn’t being impacted to the extent that Alberta and Saskatchewan are…they’re fine with it.

What makes this worse is that Carney just came up with a New Plan to offset these losses to industry that completely EXCLUDE the Chinese tariffs with a plan to “Strengthen the Canadian Economy”…

Only mentioning the Trade War brought on by the United States, forgetting to mention the trade war that the Liberals started with China…

Where relief from this goes to support workers on EI benefits…

Not people who FARM THEIR PRODUCTS.

In addition to this…$200 Million will be ‘contributed’ toward the construction, commissioning, and operations of predominantly owned Indigenous Corp, Cedar LNG, in Kitimat.

So…while Alberta and Saskatchewan will stand the most impacted…the only relief that will be afforded by Trudeau 2.0, will be given to the Coastal Provinces and of course, Ontario and Quebec for the impacts on their steel and aluminum industry.

Because…we’re never going to vote liberal, we’re going to continue to get the shaft!

