Seemed like only yesterday that I was talking about how incompetent the Calgary City Council was in their decisions on EV buses →Link, and today…

Half a billion dollars is GONE!

It makes me wonder why we never got a single bus…or why we’d given them more money before getting one.

Even if I agreed with the climate sham and believed that these buses would be better than the failure in Edmonton…which, I did not, this is not a solid way of doing business.

There’s a reason that companies pilot projects instead of diving in with both feet…and this is EXACTLY WHY!

These people have no consideration for your hard earned funds…how you may be struggling right now with the cost of living crisis…what an increase in taxes will do to you next year.

They’ll barely even acknowledge this failure or point fingers and blame it one somebody else.

And make sure to remember who it was that pushed this through…so you can send them a sternly worded email.