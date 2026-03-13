The Canadian Jobs Report dropped this morning.

And it’s completely terrible.

84,000 jobs gone in February.

Not the 10,000 gain that “The Experts” were forecasting.

This isn’t a small miss. A 94,000 swing in the wrong direction from what the Economists told us to expect.

The unemployment rate is now at 6.7% and climbing.

Let me give you the breakdown straight from StatCan because the numbers tell the story better than any narrative can: Labour Force Survey, February 2026

Youth aged 15 to 24: 47,000 jobs gone.

Their unemployment rate is now 14.1% - approaching the highest it’s been since 2010, outside of pandemic years. One in seven young Canadians who wants to work can’t find it. Long-term youth unemployment is sitting at 22.8%.

Core-aged men 25 to 54: another 41,000 jobs gone.

These aren’t entry-level gigs, they’re the primary breadwinners.

Private sector employment: down 73,000.

Full-time work: down 108,000.

NOW...here’s the word none of the Liberals will be pushing through legacy media.

RECESSION!

I’ve been saying it for months and I’m saying it again now.

Canada’s GDP contracted in Q4 2025. Manufacturing momentum that briefly returned in December was gone by January. Advance estimates have January GDP flat. Oxford Economics is out today calling the economy “shaky footing” and warning that “recession risks remain elevated.” BMO’s chief economist is calling the Bank of Canada’s own Q1 2026 projections “a stretch.”

Here’s what I want you to remember about the word recession. It’s a lagging indicator. By the time it’s official, you’ve already been living in it for months and this word has been thrown around over the last few years, make no mistake, we’ve arrived..

Ask the 84,000 people who lost their jobs last month whether we’re in a recession.

And while we all wait for two consecutive quarters of negative GDP to make it real on paper, here’s what’s already real on the ground:

Banks are tightening.

Lenders are delaying approvals and adding conditions even for strong borrowers.

Over 50% of Canadians are already using credit to cover basic living expenses.

Households renewing five-year fixed mortgages this year - the most popular product in this country - are looking at monthly payments nearly 20% higher than when they signed.

On top of groceries that have been killing people’s budgets for two years. On top of rent that has squeezed an entire generation out of the housing market.

The savings are gone.

The margin is gone.

And now the jobs are going too.

The Liberals will do what they always do with bad economic news.

Trump. Tariffs. Trade uncertainty. The U.S. - it’s all America’s fault.

I’m not going to tell you tariffs aren’t having an impact. They are. But isn’t this why Carney was elected?

“The best man to deal with Trump”.

Pffffffffffffft!

Now…we all know what the actual reason for the decline in the Canadian Economy is…a decade of Liberal government standing in the way of energy production, pipeline development and resource extraction.

A decade of regulatory burden that choked investment out of this country before a single American tariff was ever threatened.

A decade of mass immigration that flooded the labour market with workers faster than the economy could absorb them - driving up housing costs, straining infrastructure and suppressing wages for the workers already here.

And here’s a number nobody in the Liberal caucus will read out loud. Immigrant unemployment is currently sitting at 9.9%.

Canadian-born unemployment is 7.7%.

The government spent a decade importing workers into an economy that didn’t have the jobs, the housing or the infrastructure to absorb them. Now those workers are competing with Canadians for a shrinking pool of positions.

And they’re still rushing through LMIA applications…for entry level jobs.

Something else I’ve been chatting about since about September of 2025…jobs that ended seasonally last year aren’t coming back this year.

Construction is contracting as new home starts shrink.

The mortgage renewal wave of 2026 is pulling spending power out of households faster than any stimulus program can replace it. These are domestic problems built over ten years of Liberal governance and they were already fully loaded in the chamber before Trump said a word about tariffs.

Trump may have lit the match, but it was the Liberals that spent a decade soaking the floor in gasoline.

NOW...let’s talk about where we actually are fiscally. Because this is the part that should keep you up at night.

When jobs disappear, tax revenue disappears with them.

84,000 Canadians not working means 84,000 fewer income tax filers contributing to the federal ledger.

73,000 private sector jobs gone means less corporate activity, less payroll, less GST collected on spending those workers would have done.

EI claims spike - more money going out, less money coming in.

Carney’s Budget 2025 projected a $78.3 billion deficit for 2025-26.

At 2.5% of GDP that is the highest deficit outside of COVID and the 2008 financial crisis since 1995.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer has already said the government’s declining deficit targets are unlikely to be met. The federal debt-to-GDP ratio is sitting above 43% and is no longer on a declining path.

There is no meat left on the bone.

There is no rainy day fund.

There is no runway.

I wanted to be wrong on this when I said that this year that 2026 was going to be terrible for jobs.

I wanted to be wrong when I said seasonal positions that ended in late 2025 weren’t coming back.

I also wanted to be wrong when I said the construction slowdown was going to be felt through the spring and that mortgage renewal wave was going to gut the real estate market.

Sadly…I was not.

Today’s numbers aren’t even just an opening act…they’re heaped on with every other indicator screaming the same word.

That word is recession.

Happy Friday?

Leave a comment