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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1d

The government spent a decade importing workers into an economy that didn’t have the jobs, the housing or the infrastructure to absorb them. Now those workers are competing with Canadians for a shrinking pool of positions.

This is exactly what has been happening in Europe for the last 70 or so years. In the last 25 it has gotten way way worse. I hear from young people there, that the social housing is now all given to legal and illegal immigrants. The hotels we used to spend our vacations are now all asylum seekers housing (completely ruined after one stay - I know this from one of the managers).

I see the same thing going on now here in the US. Illegals are taking the jobs. When I visited my BF back in the day I could have gotten a job had I got a green card, but by the time I did, no jobs to be had, all given to others. Even the immigration service (service?) was populated with Mexican immigrants. This was back in 2004!

Canada did not escape the same fate. I read that housing prices are so high barely anyone can afford to buy, and someone posted the rent for something a bit bigger than a built-in cabinet... horrible.

If the borders had been carefully controlled, this would not have happened, or at least not in this disastrous way. And of course, everything is blamed on Trump. Not that I like the man, but this is not his fault. They are trying to get some illegals out, but getting them out will be way more trouble than forbidding them to come in.

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Mike Canary's avatar
Mike Canary
1d

I voted Liberal in the last election - do I get to cross the floor and re-vote? 😵‍💫

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