Sitting back in my own little internet communities, pissing and moaning about the issues that I see not being addressed with our city, province and country for that matter…has been frustrating.

Screaming at the top of my keyboard, as it were…has made me a lot of friends, has formed into an amazing community of people…but has provided none of the changes that we’d all like to see, so…

Officially but unofficially, when I was at the A Better Calgary (ABC) municipal part Meet and Greet (Wards 3/4) last night, I’d thrown my hat in the ring to effort up and try to become a part of the changes that I’d like to see.

ABC has a set of principles that I am 100% onboard with and allows for the transparency and city focus that I believe we’ve been sorely lacking on a municipal level.

Principles:

We will focus on core municipal priorities and essential services.

We will balance fiscal responsibility with compassion.

We will prioritize the interests of Calgarians.

We will be transparent, accountable, and accessible to all.

We will ensure that municipal issues are decided at the most local level possible.

We will empower citizens to actively participate in their democracy.

We will uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship.

We will defend the rights and freedoms of all Calgarians.

We will support the family as a fundamental unit of society.

We will promote the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit that built Calgary.

There are 4 others who’d also like to take a run at this and having met with them, I know that I’ve got my work cut out if I am going to make this happen.

A lot needs to be put in place before this all takes off…and before the 5 of us really work towards proving our salt to the party for full support and then our constituents…boards need to be formed, meetings to be had, rules to be set and adhered to…

I’m looking forward to it.

Should I falter or fail in my quest…one thing will be sure, my ward, Calgary Ward 4, will have a top contender running in the next municipal election and this is what excites me the most!

For more information about the Party that I’ve become a founding member of…and want to run with, please visit them at: https://www.abettercalgaryparty.ca/.

If you’d like to get in on meeting with some of the amazing people who are pulling this together, there are still a few more Meet and Greets to attend, feel free to hop into one, even if not in your own ward, as your time affords:

Wards 11 & 13 - July 25th, 6-8pm

Wards 5 & 10 - July 29th, 6-8pm

Wards 1 & 2 - July 30th, 6-8pm

Wards 6 & 7 - July 31st, 6-8pm

Wards 8 & 9 - August 1st, 6-8pm

(Click here to check which ward you live in!)

