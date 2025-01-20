A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step…my announcing intent to run and then getting registered, the first.

Guess what…

I’m now officially listed - YAHOO!

Still a lot of work to be done and for what seems a long ways away - Municipal Election on October 20th, 2025…I know that time is going to fly by…

If you haven’t already gotten signed up for my official launch party - January 30th, 2025, please get this done ASAP. I want to make sure that there’s enough food, beverages and available seating to make this a Amazing Event. This is open to people from all across Calgary as well as I’ve already got a few friends coming in from out of town…don’t be shy and don’t let where you live, stand in the way of having a good time!

If you cannot make it…no worries, there’s bound to be more of them…and for anybody inside of the Province of Alberta…if you can assist me with donations for my campaign, signs, literature…it would be greatly appreciated.

Finally…for the event, some guidance along the way, lending a helping hand in delivering some flyers and coming out to knock some doors with me…if you’d like to get signed up as a volunteer…I’m surely going to need all of the help I can get.

