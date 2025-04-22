Remember when Canada, like the United States was a land of opportunity?

When hard work, determination, and education meant you could build a better life?

I’ve got some terrible news for you…that Canada is gone.

Hollyann Doan from Blacklocks busted out some troubling information and I took a bit of a deeper and quite honestly, DARKER DIVE!

As per a report posted here →LINK

After nearly a decade under Liberal incompetence, this damning federal report released by Policy Horizons Canada reveals a future more fitting for the Middle Ages than a modern democracy. Social mobility, the cornerstone of a thriving, fair society…is not just in decline, in Canada. It’s dead.

We’ve started to see the masses of immigrants from 3rd world and war torn countries who moved to Canada and are now fleeing Canada and with this, since the CONVID Iron Fisted Rule of Trudeau and his minions, we’ve even seen the mass emigration of native-born Canadians either having already jumped ship or are looking to flee Canada, if the Liberals win another election…

The Liberals have successfully ushered in a neo-feudal age in Canada. The middle class is rapidly becoming an endangered species. The working class are being Crushed under inflation, debt, and taxes.

And as for future generations, they’re destined to live as digital peasants, renting everything and owning nothing.

Shockingly enough, the New Carney Plan is to literally OUTSPEND Trudeau!

Welcome to Trudeau’s Canada — where serfs pay rent to the landed elite, education is a trap, and the best shot at financial security is to be born into the right bloodline.

Generations of Canadians have hailed education as the golden ticket. But today, post-secondary education is a debt sentence, not a launchpad. Graduates emerge with massive loans, few job prospects, and a housing market that laughs in their faces.

Degrees have become certificates of captivity — a cruel joke for a generation told they could “be anything.”

Who could have ever guessed that a degree in gender studies was a pathway to failure, even under forced DEI policies and Taxpayer Funded entry level jobs pouring coffee into a Roll Up the Rim to win cardboard cup?

Let’s add that the Liberal government said it would make housing affordable in their 2015 campaign.

How’d that all work out?

Welp…instead of becoming affordable, property value has been hyperinflated by double through mass and unsustainable immigration…along with affordable rentals, where owners have been trapped into payments they can’t afford and speculators are losing their investments, their shorts and being sued by developers and builders.

Inheritance and winning the lottery has become the only pathway out of this…

Forget climbing the ladder.

The Liberals not only knocked it down, they’ve busted it up into kindling for this fire.

We’ve returned to an era where family lineage is more important than merit. A peasant with a master's degree is still a peasant.

The report warns of deepening class silos…and it’s probably NOT WRONG. In both physical and digital spaces, the elite live in a world apart, untouched by the costs, constraints, and chaos affecting everyone else.

Why else would anybody be voting Liberal in this upcoming election?

Even online, wealth buys reach, influence, and access. The rest is just noise in the feed.

The future, as described in “Future Lives: Social Mobility in Question”, is bleak: stagnant wages, disappearing opportunity, and disillusioned youth watching the gates of success close in real time.

250k Businesses have shut down over the last 5 years…new start ups are few and far between;

35% of Canadians are Already Insolvent;

1/4 of them have missed meals to get there;

Where 2 Million of these are CHILDREN!

Not only is the Canadian dream out of reach, existing policies ensure that it will be actively being dismantled for at very minimum…an ENTIRE GENERATION.

A Reckoning Is LONG Overdue!

This isn’t just policy failure. It’s a deliberate dismantling of opportunity in favour of control and dependence.

The return of serfs and peasants wasn’t an accident. It was designed — by those who claim to champion equity while hoarding power, land, and wealth behind closed doors.

This election is exactly how Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada state: Canadians cannot afford another 4 years of this insanity.

Leave a comment