Appreciating my son and daughter-in-laws time, out of the hospital and getting settled at home with the new baby…who has 2 thumbs and got to hold his granddaughter for the first time today?

How’s that whole, Liberal Leadership thing working out?

Not so well if your skin is darker than the background of this post and you are a woman running against an old white guy who hasn’t spent 6 months in Canada in the last 10 years, with the party screaming out for Women’s Rights, DEI, supporting non-white candidates…

Ruby Dhalla was punted from the leadership race for ‘Mean Tweets’:

But actually had this message delivered by CBC, prior to the Liberal Party of Canada actually delivering the message to her:

The ‘Great One’, Wayne Gretzky, is being targeted by “Team Canada”, for…welp, I’m still not sure what. Something, something, something…Orange Man Bad:

Charlie Angus - NDP MP, initiates a petition to revoke Elon Musk’s dual citizenship…seeing over 135K signatures, that most likely, when revealed, have Mickey Mouse being 65K of them:

Where…despite not living in Canada for more than 6 months, the Conservatives have failed to launch their own Petition to have Mark Carney’s Citizenship Revoked…or at very least, removed from a Liberal Leadership Vote - that by their own rules - HE CAN’T EVEN VOTE IN:

There were Earthquakes in both BC and Alberta, where the “Cause is being investigated”, but automatically assumed to be due to CLIMATE CHANGE:

