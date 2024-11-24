With Trump winning the election and a Billion Spent on Kamala, by donors…and given her complete annihilation in the eyes of the US constituents…a lot of changes are on the horizon.

In this…and like he did with Twitter…Elon looked to take-over MSNBC - failing, because of their lefty slant, Elon Musk proposed his big question…

How Much Is It?

Now…a lot of us Canadian X people, who’d been throttled, have had to tone down messages or face banning…were amazing appreciative to be able to post FREE SPEECH, freely.

Some of us, like myself, were actually able to recover our original accounts.

And while I’d lost over 10k followers on my return…was happy to just be back in the arena.

And with this latest idea…where Elon openly states on X - “You are the Media”…champagne corks, popped globally.

And with the idea of Elon buying MSNBC, came an idea - where he’d allow top stories from X to be the actual Media…

And this is fucking AWESOME!

But how does this help Canada?

Welp…not really much at all…so, I proposed a suggestion, that opened up a wide world of possibilities, for the Canadian Legacy Media - by Eva Chipiuk.

Where I’d opened up with:

Eva followed with…

And it actually doesn’t seem beyond reach.

You see…giving outstanding shares and stock prices, we could probably walk in and buy this bitch for around $22 Million Clams.

And given the freedom movement…a lot of Canadians wanting REAL MEDIA…we could absolutely DO THIS…if only by way of enough Canadians investing their “GST Vacation Rebate” - $250, plus a little corporate help.

Which means…while Poilievre wants to defund CBC, which will send 100% of them into the breadlines and close down 100% of CBC…we’d have an opportunity to take over an existing legacy media corp…replace it with ACTUAL News, not lefty promoted bullshit, and get Canada back on track with the information that’s shared.

And…it’s probably one of the best ideas that’s been proposed and could be done…since the Freedom Convoy launched.

Now…this wouldn’t be the Alt-Right that the Liberals would tout it to be…it would be “Inclusive” of the content that they don’t want to share…

And through crowd sourced data, information, video…would make this exactly what CBC had intent of doing…being a TRUE media station with TRUE Media, for Canadians.

We’ve only started to peel this orange…and there’d be a lot of conversation about this.

But I have a question for you, to see what support we’d get behind this.

Would you invest in a media station, by Canadians, for Canadians…where you weren’t obligated…and more importantly, where the government had no control?

Because…as the new normal, under media guise has produced little fact and a lot of feels…

We could bring back sanity, by just simply doing a thing.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

