While your news feed last week was all about election results and if in Alberta, about separation…what you may have missed was a story regarding some Calgary Teens taking justice into their own hands.

I’d warned of this exact thing over the last couple of years, noting the failure of the evenly applied justice through the federal government brought into Canada through the Liberals under Trudeau. Every premier at one time, signing a letter to tighten up these programs, Poilievre partially running on a platform to “Stop the Crime”, in protecting public safety…but instead of a decade of liberal scandals, ethics violations, criminal fraud - an investigation into the Green Slush fund where hundreds of millions of dollars were grifted away from Canadians resulting in Parliament being shut down to new business in September of last year…the liberal friendly legacy media continued on with Trump being our largest concerned - Carney making this about Climate Alarmism.

Shameful, given that Eastern Canada has again been duped into electing another 4 years of this as leadership and really not shocking that Albertans want to be freed from the rest of this herd.

Moving right along…

This past week, it was reported →Here, seven people were charged after confronting alleged child predators in what looks like a makeshift sting operation.

Sound familiar?

That’s because this has been going on since To Catch a Predator aired in 2004. You’d think, 20 years later, we’d have real systems in place to protect our kids online. But no, it’s 2025 and we’ve got regular people setting bait and busting these deviants because they no longer trust the police or courts to do it.

While I absolutely do not condone this behavior, can you blame them?

We’ve got “catch-and-release” justice that lets predators, traffickers, and abusers out the door before their paperwork is even dry. Child porn cases are up, human trafficking is spreading, and people are losing faith in the one thing that’s supposed to keep them safe, local police services and the federal RCMP.

Look around, watch the news…check out your local Facebook Posts…people are scared, neighborhoods are angry. Just over this last week, in my community - while not being about children, these 2 posts appeared:

And:

Denying these issues exist, won’t solve them…and how long before community members start addressing these in the same manner?

When citizens feel they have to take matters into their own hands, it’s a huge red flag that the justice system is broken. And unless something changes fast, it’s only going to get worse.

How long before someone gets seriously hurt in one of these vigilante encounters?

How long before an innocent person gets caught up in it?

The fact is, this shouldn’t be happening. We shouldn’t need online predator hunters with smartphones and decoys. We should have a fully equipped, properly resourced law enforcement system that deals with this proactively, aggressively, and seriously.

But that would mean politicians would have to stop wasting money on vanity projects and actually invest in protecting our kids.

Instead, we’re burning public trust like it’s unlimited.

Here’s what Calgary needs, yesterday:

Real consequences for predators. No more slaps on the wrist.

Adequate funding for our police services.

Tougher laws. Faster prosecutions. Fewer loopholes.

A government that puts protection before politics.

Because until we get serious about fixing this, don’t be surprised if the vigilante headlines keep coming. And don't act shocked when people stop calling the police and start handling things themselves.

Enough is enough. Calgarians deserve better. And our kids damn well do too.

