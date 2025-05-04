Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
1d

Just a fact that might interest you, Australia just had its elections. The Centre right candidate was miles ahead of the far left Albanese , everyone expected a cake walk. Then Trump breezed in and not only did the right candidate lose but he lost his seat too. Now I don’t know about you but there is coincidence, then there’s that. Two five eyes countries, both supposedly, US Allie’s meet the same fate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
1d

We have entered a dark age, and our political class cannot solve any problem whatsoever.. things will get worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture