Overall the event went great, in my opinion.

They had some amazing speakers, of which I was proud to not only have hosted on Livestreams, but got the opportunity to meet with in person.

President - Andrew MacGillivray

Kelly Lorencz

Stewart Staudinger

And hope to have Truth Bomb Specialist - Tom Quiggin - on a livestream, soon.

All with some great messages…make sure to check out their streams if you haven’t already as well as watch for the video releases on the Canadians for Truth website -Link.

In addition to a few friends on the Substack side…

I hate mentioning names because it always leads to me forgetting somebody…but will give a special shout out to Don, Karma and Neil…

Tamara Lich,

,

also in attendance…

Even touched base with an old classmate, former MP Rob Anders…might even try to get him onto a stream. He’d dropped a couple of jaw droppers on the political side of things, might be good to see what he’s able to talk about in a more wide view.

Now, while this event was great in that it was my first opportunity to bust out my petition to be brought out to ABLEG, I was happy that they afforded me this opportunity…but I’m not going to talk about that here.

Because, most importantly was a reiteration of how much our Canadian Forces have been decimated over the last several years and especially through the scamdemic. This seemed perfectly timed to weed out some top ranks, but also thin out the troops and introduce more of the woke DEI crap.

I mean…it was a real Eye-Opener.

Some of our forces will take decades to recover due to the lunacy and leadership from our left leaners…because, who’d really want to be a part of an organization where we are more concerned with the “shade of skin and what troops have between their legs”, (quoting Andrew MacGillivray) instead of their qualifications and dedications to the services.

These aren’t playgrounds that our troops are heading into…

So…our focus doesn’t need to be necessarily on feelings and tampons in men’s bathrooms…it’s not about gender or body equality.

It’s about having a force that is committed to protecting the sovereignty of Canada and at very minimum, keeping our commitments to global peace keeping.

I’m going to try and get Andrew on another stream to go over more of what he had to say throughout this event, that may not have been adequately covered on our first. It’s time that Canadians have been made a lot more aware of, not only what the coalition Lib/NDP government has done to worsen the lives of Canadians…but to gain a greater perspective of our security.

I want to thank all of those who made it out for the event…Hosts, Speakers and Guests, but also to send out one more reminder of the great things that Veterans for Freedom are doing in their efforts. These people took on a difficult path when they joined…and are still seeing their commitments to Canadians, long after they’ve left.

If you can…buy some swag or look to support their funding and efforts.

And if you see an opportunity to hop into another one of their events…keep in mind that, while their focus is on Veterans, their events aren’t exclusive.

