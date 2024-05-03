I had an amazing meeting today with Heather from Canadians for Truth…and if the name sounds familiar but you can’t quite place it, they are the ones who put Jamie Salé and Theo Fleury together for their Fire and Ice Events, with Canadians for Truth President - Joseph Bourgault.

Canadians for Truth has teamed up with Veterans for Freedom for an Alberta Event - Red Deer - that sounds like an event worth making it out to that I’m shooting to make.

I’ve been connected with V4F for a few months and know and they’re working on some very large things.

How large?

To give you an idea…you may have heard about the lawsuit against the Federal Government in a Constitutional Challenge over the use of the Emergencies act on February 14, 2022…

The one that the feds LOST.

Where Judge Mosley decided that, there “was no national emergency justifying the invocation of the Emergencies Act”…

This was them…named on the lawsuit, Eddie Cornell, will be joining me on a Podcast on Monday, May 6th, 2024 to discuss this and up and coming event with veteran Andrew MacGillivray.

For a breakdown on the court ruling, see JCCF →Link

The constitutional challenge to the invocation of the Emergencies Act was filed on behalf of four Canadians who had participated in the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa in January and February 2022. They are Jeremiah Jost, a 28-year-old contractor and volunteer firefighter from Alberta; Edward Cornell, a 64-year-old retired military veteran from New Brunswick; Rev. Harold Ristau from Ontario, a former Canadian Armed Forces chaplain and retired officer with Canadian Special Operations Forces Command; and Vincent Gircys, a retired, decorated member of the Ontario Provincial Police.

This was only the Tip of the ICEBERG!

I’m excited about the event…

&

Excited to sit down with Eddie and Drew for their run down.

Sooooooooooo….

Book a couple of dates on your calendar…one, you can chillax and watch, Monday evening - May 6th - HeatBeat Conversation with Veterans for Freedom (not a live/streamed event)…

&

If you are in or can be in the Red Deer Area for June 15th, 2024 for their event.

And if you are unable to make the event and want to help support their causes…check out their information →Here.

