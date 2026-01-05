Ya know what’s predictable at this point?

Whenever Alberta starts getting a little too loud about independence, autonomy, or Heaven forbid - separation, the Canadian legacy media reaches into their bag of tricks and pulls out the same worn-out playbook.

Fear.

It’s exactly what they used to get Carney elected. Nobody really bought into the Elbows Up bullshit…it was just their way of trying to thumb their noses at Western Canada.

It’s again what they tried when Alberta was bold enough to suggest an Alberta Pension Plan.

And moving right along…it’s what they’re trying again!

This week’s pearl-clutching over Venezuelan oil “putting Canada out of business” fits that pattern tighter than last years pants following Christmas treats and feasts.

And the timing, is not accidental.

Crafting the narrative that’s crystal clear…Alberta will be Broke if we separate.

January 3, 2026, one hell of a way to ring in the New Year…Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured by U.S. forces in a military operation, airlifted to New York and now face charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and drug trafficking offenses.

Given that Trumps first attempts at keeping Venezuelan drugs out of US waters was blowing up their boats…this seems a more expedient path which may offer a little more way by finality.

Cut the head off of the snake and the body dies, right?

With this, Trump has claimed that the is now in control of the Venezuelan Oil Reserves…which is what legacy media and the Liberal Government are using to try and stoke fear into Alberta Separation fence sitters. But here’s the thing…Venezuela’s oil sector isn’t coming back online to threaten Alberta anytime soon.

Here’s the thing…

Years of corruption, sanctions, infrastructure decay, capital flight, and technical brain drain had already hollowed out Venezuela’s oil sector. It wasn’t coming back in any realistic timeframe…not without tens of billions of dollars, massive foreign investment, political stability, and most critically, time. Achieving this in a decade would’ve been optimistic.

Now…

Add regime change, military strikes, international condemnation from Russia, China and Colombia, and complete political uncertainty to that list.

Meanwhile…and let’s not forget this part, global demand for oil and gas continues to rise, not fall. Even under the most aggressive energy transition scenarios being pushed by climate activists, hydrocarbons remain foundational to transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, and national security.

With the energy requirements for Data Centres and AI…this is only going to increase!

And…

There is no realistic pathway where Venezuelan oil suddenly floods the market and renders Alberta irrelevant…and the only thing that could hold our production up, is the exact reasons for our separation to begin with…

Ditching Ottawa and their lunacy green sham policies under renewables and moving away from the Newest Version of the Climate Sham - caps on “Methane”.

The feds are afraid…and the convenient timing of the Regime Overthrow by Trump, is only one of the counter punches that they’re attempting in their latest batch of fear mongering.

The other…yup, you guessed it. Weaponizing the First Nations with their newest pout about not being asked for permission.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is suing Alberta, The Chief Electoral Officer & Canada for failing to implement Treaty 8, breaching it and also seeking an injection against the "Separatists Petition".



I never heard anything about the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation being upset by Lukaszuk not asking for their permission for his petition...it wouldn’t have suited the narrative.



It's only now that they have their feathers are ruffled.

Welp…

Alberta is no longer whispering. Hell, we’re not even politely raising our voices anymore.

As of early January 2025, the Alberta Independence Referendum petition dropped, with some sources reporting support nearing 47%.

Let that sink in for a second…that’s nearly half the province already saying “we’re done with this shit.”

Yes…these early polls leave a lot to be desired and may not be an actual reflection of the Province as a whole…but with the Rural Backing and tens of thousands of people already committed, tens of thousands only waiting for their Canvassers ID badges to get the ball rolling, Alberta Separatists are going to be hitting the ground running.

I’ve personally taken a backseat to this, as it all started whilst I was running for City Council and couldn’t really talk about this much - but will be looking for opportunity to hop on board the Freedom and Independence Train.

And…if you too would like to be looped in, where to sign, how to become a canvasser or how to support this through donations…check out the StayFreeAlberta.com website and be a part of the prosperous difference that you want to see for the future of our province.

Failing this…maybe we just have to write a passionate email to Trump to swoop in and grab Carney and a few other Liberal dickheads to save our province/country.

The parallels between Alberta and Venezuela really aren’t that different and under Liberal Rule…Canada is not that far away from being Venezuela of the North.

Leave a comment