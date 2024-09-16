With some help from a friend, we had 2 options for a small gathering following the Premier Smith Townhall.

And by process of elimination, one actually having a hotel attached for out-of-towners, we’d opted to go with The Duke of Argyll Pub.

We’ll have a section booked starting at 2PM and Happy Hour starts at 3!

It’s a 3 minute drive away from the Premier Smith event, should have more than ample parking for the lot of us and comes to me as highly recommended.

We’re NOT selling tickets…it’ll be just an extension of like minded folks from Premier Smith’s townhall and our freedom loving friends. There is no charge to attend by way of a door fee…however, you are on your own for your bar tab.

Whether you make the Townhall or not, if you are around, stop by…say, “Hi”…and make a few friends.

Our last event seen close to 200 (approximated) and we’d love to see more out this round.

I can’t speak to all of the same crew being in attendance, but what I will say is that if you are in or around Edmonton on the 28th, this will the place to be - and meet up with the Amazing Eva Chipiuk, Free Speech Champion, UCP CA Board Member in Edmonton and Calgary and speaks out as well as encourages others through:

In addition…

Andy Lee -

And…if things go well, even have UCP MLA Eric Bouchard out to the event.

He’s already scheduled in Calgary on this day, won’t be able to make it to Premier Smith’s Townhall - but is going to try and make it up Edmonton to tip a glass with us.

Unfortunately, Premier Smith has another event scheduled in Camrose following the Edmonton Townhall, or I’d try to have her there as well. (The invite is open, Premier Smith)

Come One.

Come All!

And bring a friend with the intentions of making friends!

Please RSVP if you can make the event in the comments…I want to make sure that we have a reasonable head count for the establishment and their expectations.

Leave a comment