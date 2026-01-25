Yakk Stack

Joe Schafer
3h

The ATA no longer serves the best interests of students or teachers. It is a money sucking organization that is politically motivated. Why should teachers pay for lavish meetings that have no benefit to them. There used to be a purpose for unions in the early days but now we see they are useless and must be eliminated.

TRM
3h

95% of the unions went along with the covid mandates. Some were sued by the members to make them do their job. Stand up for the rights of the members. Like the USA Teamsters did with 4 magic words. Not in the contract. If the members take it that's their choice not yours as an employer. That's all it took and they won.

The ATA were the most comical, useless and idiotic of them all. First they allowed literal Nuremberg Code violations to be done to the members going along with the injection mandates. Second they try to show everyone how much they care about teacher safety by wanting all students to wear masks. They even got some idiot doctor to go along with it.

