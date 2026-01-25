I’ve talked at some lengths about my personal disdain for Public Unions. The idea of ‘Collective Bargaining’ to me doesn’t seem to reward the good workers and punish the bad…it treats every member equally.

Having had a few union members as friends…they’re really the ones that exposed this idea to me and from there standpoint - was more about the safety issues created and the protections afforded through union support.

Sure…these weren’t public unions - concrete workers, but they’d told me about hiring practices and the influence of union bosses on nepotism hires and protections, that led to outright unsafe jobsights where some of these guys would just outright refuse to work with some of these low-skilled and low-quality workers.

Other instances - protections afforded to some of the weaker links in these chains, showed that no matter how poor the job was done, how many violations of standard work practice and ethics were broken…nothing could be done.

With that said…Not all of them are terrible and some genuinely deserve respect.

One such example…over this last summer, I had an opportunity to meet with the Calgary Firefighters Association as well as Calgary’s Fire Chief as a part of my campaign for City Council.

Chief Dongworth had run me through concerns in budgeting, challenges of the job, additional financing that the city firefighters required, as well as his respect for the union, even stating that they may not always see eye to eye, they have a great working relationship.

Following my meeting with Steve, I met with the Firefighters Association and their words were right on track with the Chief, as well as their concerns weren’t outward of blame towards the fire chief, not even specific to the current city council, at that time, just more of a general 2000 foot view of what they’d like to see…

And it all seemed pretty reasonable.

Over the last week, there was a story that came out regarding the Alberta Federations of Labor - the umbrella union that works with all public unions, regarding one of Alberta’s unions - Lethbridge Fire Fighters, specifically signaling out one of the most unlikeable people in Alberta - AFL President - Gil McGowan as being their reason for:

Quitting the AFL; and Wanting Gil McGowan Fired!

What’s actually surprising is that they are the LAST firefighters union in the province that was with the AFL, all others had Quit - also because of Gil.

Of course, my new found respect for the Firefighters Union, only grew…from the CBC coverage of this story:

The union representing firefighters in Lethbridge, Alta., is calling on the president of the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) to resign as it formally withdraws its membership from the coalition. Brent Nunweiler, president of Lethbridge Fire Fighters IAFF Local 237, made the call in a Dec. 3 letter sent on behalf of his members. In the letter to AFL president Gil McGowan — which was posted online and has been verified by CBC — Nunweiler called McGowan’s leadership untenable and said the union has decided to withdraw from the federation, a coalition of 26 unions representing more than 170,000 workers. “Our members deserve — along with every worker in this province — a labour federation that is capable, responsive and prepared to advocate for all workers regardless of which government is in power,” Nunweiler wrote. “Unfortunately, we no longer have confidence that the AFL, under its current leadership, can meet that standard.”

It’s no secret that the AFL is not only one of the political arms of the NDP - they are also the group who’s been working on the General Strike - that is both illegal and partisan against the UCP.

It’s also no secret that Gil McGowan was running against Hoffman and Nenshi, to replace Rachel Notley as Alberta NDP leader - potentially leading him into a position where he could actually be within striking distance of being Premier of the Province.

That’s right…

This clown wanted to lead our provincial government.

And to be honest, I almost hoped this would happen - reason being…he is so unlikeable, he’d do provincially to the NDP, what Jagmeet Singh did to the Federal NDP - collapsing them into non-party status.

Sadly for my aspirations for McGowan and to his Gil’s humbling reality check, he couldn’t raise the $50k to actually compete in the leadership race…and ended up dropping out.

But wait…this all gets better. Or worse - depending on your outlook here.

For me personally…It was an open-mouthed, near pant-pissing guffaw.

I snorted while laughing even.

The background story…

Over this last fall, due to a failure of the unions - in one of their primary roles in Collective Bargaining - the Teachers Union - ATA, rejected a deal with the province and went on strike…leaving parents to have to make alternate care plans for their children for almost a month.

This followed the screeching tirades of the teachers on the supposed ‘book ban’, which was intended to remove sexually charged LGBTQ content from the school libraries - not actually a ban, just a Age Restriction on Content - which has been present in Canada since 1956, the reason that smut mags were left behind the counter at convenience stores, video stores having a separate section for Adult restricted content - Porn, age restrictions on all movies in cinemas…and the likes.

Additionally…it was the teachers that were opposed to allowing parents to know the mental health of their children, hiding pronouns and name changes only at schools, supporting the mutilation and sterilization of children…

The claim to speak for the children…and while I believe that this could be argued, a teacher is in a child’s life for a school year, maybe even only a semester. That child is the responsibility of their parents FOR LIFE…as in, the people who have to deal with the aftermath of radicalization, will impact a family forever and has NEVER been a foundational properties of the education system.

Teachers Teach.

Children Learn.

That’s it!

In the same way we’ve seen political activism being thrust outward from other public unions - the ATA seemingly went the same direction.

Anyways…the ATA and members went on strike…were legislated back to work and had another public meltdown on being legislated back to work, still getting a raise, additional staffing promised with additional schools being built - as in, everything that they’d asked for, they were already offered prior to their ‘Collective Bargaining Strike’.

This was political and was used in the Recall Petitions, organized by Gil and other union heads…”They’re stealing our rights”, they screeched.

However, in a failure to Not Read the Room, their first petition came up around 10,000 signatures short on a 16,000 petition requirement - against Minister of Education for Alberta - Demetrios Nicolaides.

Sad Trombone - for them…

Because, as it seems - putting 51,000 teachers ahead of 750,000 students - wasn’t quite the cause that would rally people into overthrowing the government.

Go fucking figure, hey?

Hilarity ensues…

Yesterday, I tripped across a couple of posts and then this video - which you are going to really appreciate:

The ATA is gunning the teachers an additional $40/mo or $480/yr, to recoup the cash from their “Emergency Fund”, that was depleted by their failure to accept a deal and going on Strike, instead.

No actual pay, while on strike.

No strike pay.

No medical benefits…

While the ATA staff, never lost a nickel nor a night worth of sleep over unpaid bills.

But the part that I find interesting is that they some how pissed away $25 Million Clams!

Holy Shit.

That’s either a lot of medical bills…or there were a lot of other expenditures from this not-illegal part of the General Strike that isn’t actually happening - (wink, wink)…

Maybe like this:

The ATA went to a luxury Spa, in Kananaskis Alberta - to reflect on this whole collective bargaining situation…while the Teachers were lined up with signs and No Paycheck for 3 weeks that now has to pay for this clown-show.

And now, because of pushback, the ATA will commission a committee to investigate themselves, at the cost of the teachers - still.

Where 51,000 ATA members paying $40/month ($2,040,000), will take over a year to recover the money they spent doing the job that they collect $1000 per member, per year, to do…to begin with.

[Laugh Track]

Now…don’t get me wrong, here.

I do know some Alberta Teachers and realize that there was some opposition to the strike vote, that are conservative, do value their jobs and appreciate their positions - and I do have compassion for them.

However…and through no fault of the Good Teachers - the bad, have sullied their reputation.

When they decided to weaponize and radicalize the children entrusted to them (I talked about this here):



From my views of the ATA through CONVID with them wanting to Sue the Province to keep children in masks - burning children to keep adults warm - my respect for the ATA was already shattered. These storm-troopers just made sure it exited the building, boarded a Musk rocket and left the atmosphere for good.

Public Unions serve no value to the people they serve, nor to the people who are on the hook for their revenue - Taxpayers - Union Dues are a Tax-Deductible.

Our money should NOT be spent, paying for advocacy groups that can’t even keep their own house in order and that weaponize their members who ended up weaponizing our children and grandchildren - in working to destroy democracy and usurp a sitting government, to replace them with a Union Friendly version.

We’re long over due for their abolition and at this point, it would seem that some of their members would gladly agree.

Some of them will continue to piss and moan, screech and holler while pointing fingers of blame at Premier Smith and the UCP government…when in actuality, if the Province hadn’t forced teachers back to work, with a raise…they’d end up at the end of an even shorter stick.

Seems to me that if Premier Smith and her caucus wanted to gain more support…it may be easy to just throw together some Provincial Legislation on - Right to Work - and possibly end the Union Chaos, in Alberta.

Another long one…I get it. There was a lot to unpack here.

Hope you enjoyed the read!

