This is the sort of thing that you’d expect to see happening in the United States…given the free reign that terrorism was given during the Black Lives Matter protests…

But this is happening in Canada - Montreal.

It would appear that allowing people who support terrorist organizations in Canada to continue to AMP up for 7 months, wasn’t a really great idea.

Don’t get me wrong…I understand that the whole Middle East situation is quite complicated and has gone on for decades…or hundreds of years, depending on how deeply you dig…but the fact remains, people who supported and cheered for the execution of 1400 people on October 7th, 2023…are NOT GOOD PEOPLE and they are doing their Damnedest to Prove this, in Canada - where this conflict has No Business being carried out.

Contrast this with the Over 2 years of Freedom Loving Canadians, uniting in Multiples of Groups and associations across the country. All standing up to the regime that has made our country patently worse, more expensive and has wiped their asses with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

We were branded terrorists.

Some of us had our Bank Accounts Frozen.

Some lost their homes and businesses due to restrictions put on them, that needed to be removed due to zero rationalization - the Jab Mandates.

But yet…a select group of New Canadians, can roam the streets, cause chaos, threaten genocide, take over university campuses…and so far, what we’ve seen by way of policing on this situation was to have Timmy’s delivered.

Seriously…are these taxpayer funded, trained city police officers side gigging as Skip Drivers?

And I don’t care that an official apology was given by Toronto’s Police Chief…

He let this happen and it was most likely by orders he’d received…and his apology wasn’t because this happened…it’s because it was caught on video and he was shamed into an apology.

Even the dipstick PM was shamed on a global stage by having to cancel an event booked with the Italian PM, Giorgia Meloni:

And the Justice Ministers home:

But yet…it would seem that the voting power of the terrorist supporting community of Canada cannot get the same threat of tanks rolling…nor the war measures act…because, despite this being in every major city, instead of just Ottawa…it doesn’t seem to be an actual national emergency.

Shameful.

I’d said that people will need to die before these clowns wake up, when this all began…unfortunately, it seems…I may have been correct.

