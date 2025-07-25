Uncle Moe's - Donair Challange!

I’ve always been a big eater…probably why I rarely get invited out for dinner a second time.

😂

While out in Ward 4, I came across my first-ever real eating challenge and couldn’t resist.

What a great time!

Finished it in 28 minutes…that’s about a pound of food every 9 minutes. Not bad for a first go!

If you’re in Greenview along Edmonton Trail, make sure to stop in and see Baz at Uncle Moe’s. They’ve got serving sizes for everyone, and Baz makes all the meat in-house, nothing generic here. The elk? Absolutely next level.

And, if you have 2 days to spare - take on the D-Rex!

