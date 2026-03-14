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K Brooker's avatar
K Brooker
8h

I never even received an email from the company to inform me of this!!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

Thanks! Saved your email info - need to do some of those myself before it happens here, too.

thankfully I don't do finances online.

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