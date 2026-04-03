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Stewart Jeanes's avatar
Stewart Jeanes
3d

​When Canadians complain about Donald Trump, I like to say things like, "Well, at least he never wore blackface." Seriously, given the quality of the leaders we elect, why would any Canadian criticize another country's head of government?

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Cherie Zimmerman's avatar
Cherie Zimmerman
3d

Trudeau reeked havoc in Canada for 9.4 years. He was an embarrassment when he traveled to other countries. He said he most admired the Chinese dictatorship, because they could really get things done.

Drastically increased immigration despite warnings about the impact. Scandals. COVID. Introduced M.A I.D., medically assistance in dying. The abuse of the Freedom Trucker Convoy, etc.

But he had nice hair, and Orange Man bad.

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