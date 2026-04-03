For the most part, I avoid conversations about Donald Trump…because none of them are worth having. In all honesty and I’ve said this time and time again, I can’t stand to listen to the man speak.

While there is some amusement in watching liberal heads exploding when he talks…I don’t need to actually listen to him to get the full effect…and this isn’t solving any of our problems.

It really does seem like there are only 2 kinds of Canadians still fixated on Trump now.

The ones who genuinely don’t understand what their own voting record caused...

And the ones who do - but can’t bring themselves to say it out loud.

Both are useful to the Carney Liberals…because the story they need you to believe requires a villain - and he conveniently lives south of the border.

But here’s the problem with that story…Trump returned to the White House on January 20th, 2025.

By that date, Canada was already more expensive, more indebted, more divided and measurably declining in quality of life.

$1 Billion Dollars PER WEEK - just to service the debt from the government that spent more than the sum total of all Canadian Governments prior.

That damage wasn’t imported.

It was already here.

And all we hear from the Legacy News is cover-fire. Talking points by the people in the 2 camps mentioned above.

Before Trump 2.0 was even a headline, Canada had already exploded its population with zero infrastructure to absorb it…driven housing costs past the reach of working families, stretched healthcare beyond honest capacity and watched insolvencies pile up at a rate that should have been front-page news every single morning.

140,000+ insolvencies in 2025 alone.

Hundreds of Canadians going broke.

Every. Single. Day.

That’s not a rough patch…this is what decline looks like while you’re living inside it.

And the housing market didn’t just “cool” - it broke.

People are now trapped in mortgages they can no longer afford, where families forced to sell at a loss, others staring down foreclosure…35% of them trying to figure out how to heat their homes and feed their families at the same time…and all this took was a decade of reckless policy that inflated the bubble deliberately...then those who dare to recognize this, acted shocked when the air started coming out…others still seeming to ignore it.

Carbon taxes were never a correctional morality nudge, like they tried to sell us on.

Mothers taking their children to soccer games, weren’t ever going to park the mini-van and load the kids on to a bus…and they were never the reason that the the climate changed.

The climate has always changed and will continue to change because it’s a dynamic weather system controlled by that large ball of fire in the sky and our proximity to it.

Instead, we got a tax on fuel, food, transportation, heating, and production - every link in the chain, compounding at every step.

Canadians were told the pain was necessary while billions were sent to tropical destinations to help them fix their weather.

We were punished to heat our homes…and Taxpayer money that was never tracked by way of metric or result, was offshored to places where you can live, year-round, in shorts.

Canada sits on one of the largest energy reserves on the planet and what has been done with it?

They taxed it, restricted it, and apologized for it.

Instead of building strength and wealth - we manufactured scarcity.

You can’t even wrap your head around how cruel these people are until you realize that over 76,000 medically assisted deaths recorded by 2024 and we’re now on pace to cross 100,000 by this summer.

We all support compassion and care, but you can’t look at that trajectory and tell yourself it’s normal.

You can’t look at the numbers of overdose deaths - more than the sum of all of the Canadians that died in WW2, sponsored by Canadian Tax Dollars and Liberal Policies and believe that this is what evolution looks like.

This isn’t just policy.

This is a country drifting somewhere darker - and the people responsible would very much like your eyes pointed somewhere else.

We were told Mark Carney was the one who would handle this. The best man to deal with Trump tariffs...He’s a credentialed fixer who would stabilize the trade relationship and bring confidence back.

He was Backed By Trump…the man they hate, and they still voted for him.

Yet…the tariffs persist, trade friction remains and now Mexico is now being discussed in Washington as a more reliable continental partner than Canada.

Let that one settle.

Meanwhile crime is rising, tent cities are expanding, investment is leaving, businesses are closing and costs are climbing in every direction…and 35% of Canada’s children - 2.5 Million of them, are going hungry.

And yet…the official response from all of these people remains, “The real problem is Trump.”

By the Taxpayer funded media…and by those who are unwilling to admit that they are responsible for all of this and some of them that don’t actually know otherwise.

Here’s why we’ll never escape these conversations…no matter how many people die through Medical Intervention or overdose, no matter how many insolvencies pile up and children go without food and no matter how many tent cities…because he gives them an out.

A villain.

A distraction.

A way to redirect anger away from Ottawa and aim it south of the 49th.

It keeps people arguing.

It keeps people divided.

It keeps people from asking the only question that actually matters…

Who did this?

The housing crisis wasn’t ordered by Trump.

The insolvencies weren’t Trump’s policy.

The carbon tax, the energy restrictions, the MAID numbers, the foreign spending, the deficit, the corruption, the scandals…while Canadians couldn’t afford groceries - that was done here.

By the people that they elected.

Repeatedly.

Canada didn’t fall apart in 2025.

It fell apart slowly...and now, all at once.

And blaming the man who just walked back into the Oval Office for what was already burning when he got there, isn’t analysis.

It’s avoidance.

Trump Derangement Syndrome…the people calling you Maple MAGA, are either too ignorant to realize how we got here…or just don’t want to admit that it was because of them.

And the Media provides them with all of the shelter they need.