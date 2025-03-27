If you’d even heard of this “Team Canada” nonsense coming out of Eastern Canada right now, you’d know that it’s an absolute farce.

If you haven’t…it started off when Trump announce tariffs on Canada, moved through booing the American Anthem at hockey games, drudged up Canadian Has Been Actor, Mike Meyers in support of Carney introducing the new Team Canada secret handshake and motto, “Elbows Up”.

And today, because of opting for this lunacy instead of dealing with our Largest Trade Partner, the United States…

Trump just completely killed the Auto Manufacturing sector, hitting them with both barrels!

Clearly, Trump was the only one thinking about the next move, while these dufus’s scrambled around like insolent children.

Now…with parliament dissolved and us heading into an election, you’d think that these clowns couldn’t have made things worse. If you did, like I did, guess what?

We were wrong!

Never underestimate the power of stupidity…

Along with a boatload of smack talk about Trump’s DOGE partner, Elon Musk…there’ve been dealerships of Tesla’s and personal owners of Tesla’s vandalized…but wait, it still get’s worse.

Chrystia Freeland made this prideful announcement on X, while would have been covered well enough by the News:

No more subsidies for only Tesla.

And how well did this go?

Exactly how you expected.

Today, Trump made a couple of announcements, letting these fools know that he’s not playing anymore.

25% tariffs on ALL Vehicles not made in the United States, effective April 2, 2025; and if this weren’t already bad enough… Trump says he’ll make interest on car loans, Tax Deductible, if domestically built!

Where…even if Canada does survive this tariff war with Trump and the 25% gets removed…Americans will be hugely incentivized to buy locally made.

Meaning…the Auto Industry in Canada was just wiped out!

Reasons being…

The United States makes up around 70-80% of our auto-industry…meaning, as latest figures show, Canada Produces around $45-$50 Billion USD in Cars, per year. Americans purchase $35 Billion worth of them.

As any business that tried to stay open during the CONVID lunacy can tell you, when 70-80% of your business is GONE, you can’t afford to serve only a 20-30% market.

This was proven by Canada losing around 250K businesses over the last 5 years.

There are approximately 136,000 people employed in auto manufacturing in Canada, predominantly in Ontario that just found out, they’ll be out of work by summer and will most likely never get their jobs back.

This is in addition to the number of people in the Steel and Aluminum business that will soon be getting the Axe with a 25% tariff on them already in existence.

What you have to keep in mind with this…is how many periphery businesses will suffer…and how many others will lose their jobs.

And, how well do dealerships work, when they can’t buy Canadian Made vehicles anymore?

This is a lot larger than these buffoons thought about.

A LOT!

And especially because, the amounts lost here cannot be compensated for, by punishing Western Canada. It’s too great.

But add in…there are ALSO Chinese Tariffs, 100% on Prairie Province products, only 25% on coastal seafoods…

Meaning…through inactivity on addressing the foreign tariffs…things just got Hugely bad for Canada and all Canadians.

Now…it’s time to remember that 35% of Canadians are already insolvent.

1:4 People are missing meals;

2 Million of these are Children;

2 Million are already draining the food banks.

And so what of all of these new affordable houses that the Liberals spent billions on?

What of all of these homes that were hyper-inflated in value by a housing shortage due to mass and unsustainable immigration?

The market is already collapsing, new home starts are down…and the condo market is taking an absolute beating!

Things are bad in Canada right now…but they’re about to get a lot worse.

And it’s not even going to matter who wins the Federal Election - slated for March 27th.

We’re completely screwed.

Just thought I’d keep ya looped in and all.

