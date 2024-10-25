Over the last decade, every-time that the liberals get caught in a scandal, it becomes one of 2 things.

We investigated ourselves and found that we did nothing wrong. “It’s a learning experience for all of us”.

Over the past several months, we’ve definitely seen a lot of the former…and a lot less of the latter…because maybe this is the beginning of a transition?

Stealing a page out of the NDP Playbook here…Justin is seemingly trying to blame the high immigration rates on Businesses, Corporations, Colleges and Universities…

“Far too many corporations have chosen to abuse our temporary measures, exploiting foreign workers”…

“Some Colleges and Universities are bringing in more international students than communities can accommodate, treating them as an expendable means to line their own pockets”…

“That’s unacceptable and it needs to change”…

While moving in to mention that, “there is no better time to invest in Canadian Workers”.

What he’s trying to do here is to shield himself and the reckless immigration targets that he’s been responsible for, make you forget that the Liberal Government is using our tax dollars to subsidize businesses to hire foreign workers…and then trying to say, it’s all the fault of the greedy cash grabbers who are trying to exploit the system…while now, having an appreciation for what his policies have done to Canadians and their families on employment and is pleading for businesses to move back to hiring Canucks.

It’s a classic, divide and conquer strategy…pitting the 2 larger groups against the smallest portion of voter base - businesses.

There are 41 million Canadians…

Approximately 5 Million of these, brought in from overseas, 2 Million over the last 2 years…as TFWs, economic migrants, or people who just found their way to the Roxham Border Crossing and waltzed into Canada, Illegally.

This isn’t much different than the last divide and conquer strategy that he used in the 2021 election…having coerced, shamed, bribed and threatened a large majority of Canadians into getting the jabs…he made the election about those who didn’t…blamed them for the country shutting down and of course, called us granny killers, racists, misogynists, xenophobes who hate queer children and needed to be punished!

When the whole country was being punished and just wanted a breath of fresh air, for the boot to be lifted from their neck for a small moment, of course a lot got on board…not taking away from the absolutely failure of Erin O’Toole…but division is the Liberal way…and it works.

How else would people be convinced that their vaccine didn’t work unless you took the jabs too?

And in turn, divide communities and families, keeping the focus off of ludicrous recommendations by Adam Sapple Theresa Tam, and keeping the fights away from Ottawa?

Trudeau has dodged a bullet, earlier this week…having 30-40 members of his caucus signing a petition to have him ousted…all coming out of the Emergency Caucus Meeting, united and stronger than ever…

He’s convinced them that throwing some blame around, will swing polling back into Liberal Favor…

Even take Giblets, here:

He’s boasting about the amazing job that the Liberals have done with Jasper and Parks Canada…despite the fact that this summer, their ignoring recommendations on park maintenance and turning away 20 trucks and 50 firefighters resulted in 32,722 Hectares of park and townland to be burned to the ground, causing almost a billion dollars worth of damages, not forgetting the death of a 24 year old Calgarian…

Moving on to…over 1 year ago, a CSIS Whistleblower released information on Foreign Interference into elections because the Liberals, by this point, had done absolutely nothing about it and weren’t even addressing it. For over a year, we’ve watched the Liberals shirk their responsibility, pretend to be investigating this - 2x, once with special rapporteur - known to Trudeau as Uncle Dave…the second with a Liberal Appointed Judge in the Hogue Inquiry…

Where legacy and social media is all a buzz, blaming the Conservatives for not doing anything to address the problem.

And now…of course, blaming businesses, colleges and universities for the disastrous immigration situation - hot button of the day.

All to try and change the conversation and get the libs off of the Shit List for Canadians.

Trudeau has bought some time with the party…

Polling numbers over the next few weeks will determine how long this window stays open…

Failing this, ‘Carbon Tax Carney’ is waiting in the wings, should the rubber meet the road and all of these tactics fail.

But don’t be a lot surprised if we see more of the “It’s not our fault”, “Everybody needs to share in the blame”, pressers and comments dive bombing in from the left.

Desperate times are calling for these desperate measures.

